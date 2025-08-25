Data Center Power Distribution Units Market is Forecasted to Reach US$8.8 Billion in 2032, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Data Center Power Distribution Units Market size was valued at US$2.9 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach US$8.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2032, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global Data Center Power Distribution Units Market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$2.9 billion Market Size in 2032 US$8.8 billion Growth (CAGR) 14.8% during 2024-2032 Leading PDU Type Basic PDUs Leading Power Rating Type Above 240V Leading Capacity Type Up to 10 kW Leading Power Phase Type Single-Phase Leading Demand Type New Installations Leading Data Center Type Colocation Data Centers Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2024-2032 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Data Center Power Distribution Units Market:

The global Data Center Power Distribution Units Market is segmented based on PDU Type, Power Rating Type, Capacity Type, Power Phase Type, Demand Type, Data Center Type, and Region.

Based on PDU Type-

Based on PDU type, the data center power distribution units market is segmented into basic PDUs, metered PDUs, switched PDUs, and hybrid PDUs (MBOS & Others).

Basic PDUs currently dominate due to low cost and legacy usage, while switched PDUs will grow fastest with rising colocation data centers.

Basic PDUs are the most prevalent because of their cost, simplicity, and extensive presence within legacy infrastructures, making them suitable for smaller environments and applications.

They are affordable and easy to install, which makes them the favorite among most companies. Switched PDUs are projected to increase at a faster rate, influenced by the proliferation of colocation data centers.

Switched PDUs provide remote monitoring, power management, and improved energy management, which are needed to operate contemporary data centers. As enterprises keep expanding, the requirement for energy efficiency, uptime reliability, and remote management will drive the incorporation of switched PDUs in large-scale environments.

Based on Power Rating Type-

Based on power rating type, the data center power distribution units’ market is segmented into Up to 240V and Above 240V.

PDUs rated above 240V dominate the data center market as they efficiently support higher power density, lower energy loss, and meet the increasing load demands of modern and hyperscale data centers

PDUs rated above 240V are the majority in the data center market because they can carry higher power densities needed by newer IT equipment.

They accommodate more servers per rack, lowering the number of PDUs required and enhancing space optimization. Increased voltage distribution lowers current, thereby decreasing I²R losses (heat produced), and results in lower energy waste and cooling costs.

Hyperscale and enterprise data centers fueled by AI, cloud computing, and big data require resilient, scalable power infrastructure. Above-240V PDUs facilitate improved load balancing, greater efficiency, and meeting global standards, making them critical to future data center operations.

Based on Capacity Type-

Based on capacity type, the data center power distribution units’ market is segmented into Up to 10 KW, 10 to 20 KW, and Above 20 KW.

PDUs with up to 10 kW capacity dominate the market as data centers were previously smaller and mid-sized, with 10 to 20 KW PDUs expected to grow fastest.

PDUs with capacities up to 10 kW are the market leaders at present since most of the current data centers were initially designed as smaller or mid-sized facilities with lower power density needs.

These PDUs are economical and adequate for typical IT loads. But with the fast development of cloud computing, AI, and edge computing, newer data centers are being constructed with higher-density racks and higher energy needs.

This transition is causing the quicker use of 10 to 20 kW PDUs, which will be able to handle current high-performance servers and equipment. They provide improved scalability, energy efficiency, and are suitable for next-generation data center environments.

Based on Power Phase Type-

Based on power phase type, the data center power distribution units’ market is segmented into single-phase and three-phase PDUs.

Single-phase is dominant for simplicity and cost, while three-phase grows faster due to higher efficiency, scalability, and industrial demand.

Single-phase PDUs are prevalent in most data centers because of their affordability, ease of deployment, and applicability in small to medium-sized data centers with limited power needs.

They are common in edge data centers as well as old systems where there is no need for high power density. Three-phase PDUs are, however, increasing at a fast pace with recent data centers, particularly hyperscale and colocation data centers, requiring more power per rack.

Three-phase systems provide greater power more effectively, decrease cable clutter, and enhance load balancing. With the increased application of AI, big data, and high-density servers, the demand for scalable and power-efficient power solutions is driving three-phase PDU adoption.

Based on Demand Type-

Based on demand type, the data center power distribution units’ market is segmented into new installation and replacement.

New installations dominate due to expanding infrastructure, rising energy demand, and industries needing modern, scalable power systems.

New deployments control the PDU market as world infrastructure growth gathers momentum due to increased urbanization, digitalization, and data center proliferation.

Emerging markets are investing heavily in new facilities compared to refurbishing old ones, and this raises the demand for efficient, energy-saving power systems.

The development of cloud computing, IoT, and AI also necessitates expandable and reliable power distribution, which tips in favor of new deployments over legacy upgrades.

Besides, greenfield deployments also enable seamless integration of advanced technologies, like intelligent and three-phase PDUs, right at the beginning. As efficiency, uptime, and future-proofing become top of mind for industries, new deployments keep leading the market over replacement deployments.

Based on Data Center Type-

Based on data center type, the data center power distribution units’ market is segmented into Enterprise, Colocation, Hyperscale, and Edge.

Colocation data centers are poised to dominate the data center power distribution units market in the coming years, fueled by soaring data demand and cloud-driven expansion. ”

With companies shifting away from having and maintaining their facilities, colocation presents a cost-effective and flexible solution. Colocation data centers provide sophisticated infrastructure, high uptime, and scalability, which makes them suitable for managing increasing data loads. Cloud adoption growth, AI applications, and digital transformation are encouraging businesses to turn to cost-effective, outsourced solutions.

Colocation data centers are also incorporating smart PDUs that include features such as real-time monitoring, energy efficiency, and remote manageability—functionality necessary in today's high-performance computing ecosystems and green objectives.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the data center power distribution units market during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–

India, China, and Malaysia are all seeing high investment in data centers to meet increasing internet usage, cloud computing, and AI-related applications.

India, for example, has emerged as a dominant data center location in the country, outshining old incumbents such as Singapore and Japan in terms of installed capacity.

Likewise, the data center industry in Malaysia is growing exponentially, with estimates showing fourfold growth in electricity demand within the next ten years, driven by rising investments by technology giants.

This upswing in infrastructural growth creates the need for reliable and efficient, scalable power distribution products, fueling the Asia-Pacific region's market for PDU growth.



Data Center Power Distribution Units Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The explosive expansion of cloud computing and data usage. As businesses increasingly migrate to the cloud, there is a heightened demand for scalable and efficient power management solutions.

Major players like Amazon Web Services (AWS) continue to expand their global infrastructure, requiring advanced PDUs capable of supporting high-density power loads. These units ensure reliable energy distribution and performance in modern, power-intensive data center environments.

Additionally, the rising emphasis on sustainability has fueled the demand for smart PDUs that offer real-time energy monitoring and help reduce power wastage.

The growing adoption of green data center practices has made energy efficiency a top priority. Simultaneously, the expansion of edge computing and Internet of Things (IoT) devices is pushing the need for compact, remotely manageable PDUs. These are ideal for supporting distributed IT environments, ensuring efficient power delivery and visibility even in remote or space-constrained setups.



Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Companies in the Data Center Power Distribution Units Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Holdings Co

Eaton Corporation plc

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Legrand SA

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

Enlogic Systems, LLC

Panduit Corp.

BayTech



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Data Center Power Distribution Units Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



