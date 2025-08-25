From Cuts to Chronic Wounds: Dimora’s PHMB Cleanser Delivers Safe, Effective Care at Home

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As home care becomes a critical part of everyday health, the demand for gentle yet effective wound care has never been higher. Families and caregivers are seeking solutions that are safe, reliable, and user-friendly. In response to this growing need, Dimora Medical has introduced its latest product — the Dimora PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser. Unlike alcohol, which can sting and harm new cells, PHMB targets germs while protecting skin. This makes the Dimora cleanser safe for open cuts, scrapes, and chronic wounds — a painless wound cleansing solution better suited for families.





PHMB: A Safer Alternative to Alcohol

In wound care, safety is just as important as effectiveness. That’s why PHMB is drawing more attention as a gentler yet powerful option compared to alcohol-based cleansers.

Unlike 75% ethanol, which works by protein denaturation and damages healthy tissue along with bacteria, PHMB has much lower toxicity to normal human cells. It can be applied directly on open wounds—such as abrasions or ulcers—without causing severe pain, redness, or tissue irritation.

Alcohol, by contrast, is only suitable for intact skin. On wounds, it can form a hard crust, block fluid drainage, and slow down the healing process. PHMB avoids these drawbacks, making it safe for repeated or long-term use. In fact, its proven biocompatibility is the reason why PHMB is also used in trusted products like Rohto and Menicon contact lens solutions.

For patients and caregivers, this means faster healing with less discomfort—exactly what modern wound care demands. As an antiseptic skin cleanser, the Dimora PHMB solution balances powerful germ control with gentle care, making it practical for everyday home use.





Trends Shaping the Future of Wound Care

One key trend is the rapid growth of wound wash and related products in home healthcare, projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2025 to 2032. This surge is largely driven by the rising prevalence of chronic conditions worldwide and the need to manage wounds outside clinical settings. Dimora’s PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser fits this shift. It is easy to use, low in irritation, and safe for non-professional caregivers. With PHMB protecting healthy cells while reducing pain and tissue damage, it is well-suited for everyday scenarios such as cuts, scrapes, minor tears, and mild burns.

Population aging is another critical trend. Older adults are more vulnerable to skin injuries due to their thinner skin, declining mobility, and slower healing. This makes gentle and effective wound care solutions essential, with features like pain-free cleansing and strong tissue compatibility. Dimora addresses this with PHMB, which shows low cumulative toxicity, minimal allergic reactions, and reduced risk of pain or tissue damage, making it especially suitable for elderly patients.





PHMB itself is also gaining recognition in wound care as a broad-spectrum, fast-acting antibacterial wash. Compared with alcohol, which kills bacteria but can harm fibroblasts and epithelial cells, PHMB offers a safer alternative. Dimora emphasizes this advantage by making PHMB the core of its cleanser, delivering low irritation and safe use on open wounds.

Bringing Expert Care Home

As Dr. Lisa Moreno, Head of Clinical Innovation at Dimora Medical, said, “Our mission has always been to make home care simple and effective. Families shouldn’t have to be medical experts to manage wounds safely.” Dimora Medical focuses on advanced chronic care solutions for older adults, combining professional medical expertise with practical, user-friendly products. The brand started with a single goal: to help caregivers manage wounds more efficiently while reducing the risk of secondary injuries. Today, Dimora has expanded beyond wound care, offering multi-scenario solutions that enhance quality of life and give families more time to focus on comfort and companionship.

Dimora’s PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser offers gentle, effective home wound care with broad-spectrum antimicrobial protection and low irritation. Priced at $19.99, it’s available on Amazon and Dimora’s official website — a safer, smarter choice for everyday cuts, scrapes, and minor wounds.

