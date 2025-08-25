The Victorica Group Returns to eXp Realty With 100+ Agent Network

After weighing industry-wide offers, the Victorica Group returns to eXp for its culture and long-term vision.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet”™ and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the return of the Victorica Group, a mega real estate team recognized as the #1 Team in SA-NAHREP. With a network of over 100 agents that closed 900+ units in 2024, a Mega Team of 30 agents, 395 transactions closed, and more than $103 million in sales volume, the Victorica Group brings unmatched production and influence back to eXp.

After briefly operating as an independent brokerage, the team explored offers from across the industry before making the decision to return to eXp. The choice came down to alignment: a culture that empowers collaboration and a long-term vision that supports both business growth and family legacy.

“Mario is the kind of leader who embodies the future of real estate,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “When a team of this caliber chooses eXp, it reinforces what makes our model so powerful: agents thrive here not just because of the numbers, but because of the culture and long-term vision we share.”

In addition to their production achievements, the Victorica Group is already planning the next chapter. They will be launching a new Culture Center to serve as a hub for collaboration, training, and community impact further cementing their commitment to building a future that extends beyond transactions.

“We were courted by every major brokerage, but the decision ultimately came down to values,” said Mario Victorica, founder of the Victorica Group. “Leadership isn't just about being at the top. It’s about lifting others up with you.”

With their return, the Victorica Group not only expands eXp’s national footprint, but also signals the growing momentum of teams who prioritize collaboration and innovation over short-term gains.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 82,000 agents across 28 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com .

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated success of agents or teams joining eXp Realty, future production goals or volume projections, and participation in or benefits derived from the Company’s platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the Company’s ability to expand successfully in international markets, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

