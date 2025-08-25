Thailand Generator Market to Reach US$ 360.85 Million by 2035 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thailand generator market was valued at US$ 151.16 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 360.85 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.29% during the forecast period 2025–2035.

The financial and logistical metrics for 2024-2025 paint a clear picture of a thriving sector. The projected import value for generators and alternators into Thailand for 2024 is a substantial US$ 102.21 million. Specifically, the Thailand Diesel Genset (DG) market is on track to reach a value of US$ 112 million in 2024, signaling robust health.

Logistical data supports these financial indicators. In 2023, generator and alternator imports reached a total quantity of 598,816 units. The momentum has continued, with Thailand importing 3,778 shipments of generators between October 2023 and September 2024. September 2024 alone saw 421 shipments arrive, indicating accelerating demand. A notable transaction involved a Thai wholesaler ordering a 1,200 kW silent containerized Cummins diesel generator in September 2024. This strong import activity solidifies the positive outlook for the Thailand generator market.

Key Findings in the Thailand Generator Market

Market Forecast (2035) US$ 360.85 million CAGR 8.29% By Power Band 1000–2000 kVA (27.78%) By Type Diesel Generator (73.75%) By Mobility Standby (59.91%) By Emission Euro 3 (37.24%) By Power Rating 800-1600 Kw (26.72%) By Mobility Stationary (84.76%) By Phase Three Phase (86.67%) By System Cooling Liquid-Cooled Generator (57.58%) By Power Generation Technology Conventional Generators (77.36%) By End User Industrial (48.33%) By Distribution Channel Distributors/Dealers (35.81%) Top Drivers Robust industrial growth and infrastructure development, especially in the EEC.

Increasing electricity demand and concerns over grid reliability and outages.

Government initiatives promoting investment in manufacturing and high-tech industries. Top Trends Growing demand for hybrid generators and renewable energy integration.

Adoption of advanced technologies like remote monitoring and control systems.

Increasing focus on more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly generator models. Top Challenges Stringent environmental regulations and emission control standards for generators.

Fluctuations in diesel fuel prices impacting operational costs.

Growing competition from alternative power solutions like solar and battery storage.

Diesel Dominance and Gas Generators Ascendancy Shape Market Dynamics

Diesel generators remain the backbone of the Thailand generator market, but a clear shift towards cleaner energy is underway. Leading manufacturers are expanding their offerings to meet diverse needs. In June 2024, Cummins introduced four new 50-Herz containerized genset models: the C2250D5-PB (2,250 kVA), C2000D5-PB (2,000 kVA), C2750D5B-PB (2,750 kVA), and C2500D5A-PB (2,500 kVA). The company also launched new DG set models C1760D5, C1875D5, and C2000D5B, featuring power ratings from 1,700 to 2,000 kVA. Concurrently, the demand for natural gas is growing.

The Hin Kong Power Plant, a massive 1.4GW natural gas facility, is set for its two units to commence operations in March 2024 and January 2025, respectively. A facility of such scale is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 7 million tons. Mitsubishi Power is a key player in this transition, set to supply a total of 22 gas turbines for major energy projects. Upon completion, the total capacity of power generation facilities provided by Mitsubishi Power in Thailand will exceed 15,000 megawatts (MW), highlighting a significant pivot within the Thailand generator market.

Power Ratings Analysis Reveals Diverse and Segmented Customer Needs

Demand across the Thailand generator market is highly segmented by power output. The above 750 kVA category currently commands the largest market share for DG sets in 2024, driven by industrial and large-scale commercial needs. However, the fastest-growing segment is the 76–375 kVA category, pointing to rising demand from smaller businesses and residential applications. Looking ahead to 2025, the >125 kVA - 200 kVA power rating segment is projected to hold a significant share of revenue within the construction generator sets market. Major suppliers are catering to this wide spectrum of requirements. For instance, Cummins' extensive portfolio includes diesel generator sets with power ranges from 15 to 3,750 kVA. Their natural gas generator sets offer a power range from 13 to 2,000 kW, ensuring solutions are available for nearly every application in the evolving Thailand generator market.

Commercial Industrial and Infrastructure Sectors Fuel Unprecedented Generator Demand

The primary catalysts for generator market sales are concentrated in Thailand's most dynamic economic sectors. Commercial applications are responsible for the highest revenue share in the DG set industry in 2024. National development goals are a massive contributor to demand. The government has announced 223 transport infrastructure projects for 2025, supported by a budget of THB 253.45 billion for the 2025-2026 period. These ambitious plans include the development of three new ports and two additional international airports to bolster the country's logistics network.

A plan for 2025 also includes procuring 1,520 new electric buses. On the energy front, the Power Development Plan for 2018-2037 targets achieving 56,431 MW of installed capacity by 2037. A key part of the plan is the gradual procurement of over 10,000 MW of electricity from renewable sources between 2023 and 2030, which often requires backup power. The new 1.4GW power plant is being built specifically to support growing power demand, showcasing the scale of energy needs.

Eastern Economic Corridor and Data Centers Emerge as Power-Hungry Hubs

Two areas represent concentrated and rapidly growing demand within the Thailand generator market: the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and data centers. The EEC is a magnet for foreign investment, which is projected to drive significant demand for power solutions in 2025. The corridor currently has more than 80 billion THB in active business investments. In the first four months of 2025 alone, the EEC attracted 959 million US$ in foreign direct investment. Major projects include BYD's 490 million US$ investment in an EV factory and Toyota’s 700 million US$ investment in smart manufacturing, both set for 2025.

Simultaneously, the Thailand data center power market is forecast to reach US4 456.71 million in 2025. AI servers, consuming 10 to 20 kilowatts per unit, and AI clusters requiring at least 15 MW per hall, are fueling demand for high-capacity generators. In February 2024, NV5 Global secured over 250 MW worth of Thai data-center projects, including a 6 million US$ commissioning mandate. Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched its new region in January 2025 after a 5 billion US$ investment. Microsoft is also developing its first domestic campus, expected to span tens of megawatts. The regional pipeline for the first half of 2025 includes 3,281 MW under construction and 13,339 MW of planned capacity, pointing to sustained growth.

Healthcare Hospitality and EV Infrastructure Create New Demand Frontiers

Critical sectors requiring absolute power reliability are creating new frontiers of demand in the generator market. Thailand's healthcare expenditure is projected to hit THB 993 billion by 2030. The private healthcare sector alone is estimated to generate revenues of 322 billion baht in 2024. The number of private hospitals is expected to grow from 338 in 2024 to 349 in 2025, while public hospitals will increase from 1,047 to 1,052. Patient volumes are rising steadily. Private hospitals are forecast to serve 2.7 million inpatients in 2024, growing to 2.9 million by 2030, with outpatient numbers rising from 21.0 million to 26.3 million in the same period. Public hospitals are projected to handle 8.6 million inpatients and 42.1 million outpatients in 2025. One hospital group is adding 150 beds, a 39% capacity increase.

Another group plans to expand from 12,715 beds in 2023 to 15,553 beds by 2027. This expansion requires extensive backup power. Furthermore, the EV revolution is creating a parallel need. The government targets 2,200 publicly accessible fast-charging stations and 300,000 cumulative EV/PHEV units by 2025, requiring at least 19,000 public charging points. As of March 2025, Thailand has 3,720 charging stations with 11,622 chargers. With EV sales projected to surge by 40% in 2025 and new production capacity from 14 manufacturers totaling 400,000 to 600,000 units, the EV market is projected to unlock $1.3 billion in value by 2028, further stimulating the Thailand generator market. The EV 3.5 Policy also sets an export target of 12,500 EV units in 2025, rising to 52,000 units in 2026.

Competitive Arena Heats Up With Global Players' Strategic Moves

The competitive landscape of the Thailand generator market is dynamic and populated by major global brands. Leading players include Caterpillar, Cummins, Rolls-Royce, Generac, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Caterpillar maintains a strong local presence with two manufacturing facilities in Rayong province, one producing tractors and the other underground mining equipment. Cummins DKSH (Thailand) is a key distributor, providing a wide array of diesel and gas generators across sectors. Market activity reflects intense competition and high-value transactions.

In a significant deal in September 2024, a Thai client ordered a 1200kW silent containerized diesel generator from Dingbo Power. The unit is powered by a robust Cummins KTA50-G7E engine, which has a prime power of 1210KW and a standby power of 1320KW. The generator itself has a rated current of 2279A. The engine's total lubrication oil system capacity is 176.8L, and its coolant capacity is 161L, specifications that highlight the sophisticated engineering required for high-demand applications.

Grid Modernization and Reliability Solidify Future Thailand Generator Market Growth

Underpinning the entire sector's growth is the fundamental need for a reliable and modern power grid. Private-sector electricity generators can anticipate demand growth of 5.0-6.0% annually from 2025 to 2027. National electricity consumption is on a steep incline. In the first nine months of 2024, consumption in Thailand rose to 163,311 GWh, while the grid was supplied with 169,273 GWh. Projections show Thailand's electricity generation reaching 242,770 GWh in 2025.

Total generation capacity is expected to increase from 52,655 MW in 2025 to 59,321 MW by 2030. During the same period, electricity consumption is projected to climb from 217,349 GWh to 259,324 GWh. This widening gap between organic grid capacity and peak demand ensures that the need for both prime and backup power solutions will not only continue but accelerate. For stakeholders, these figures confirm that the Thailand generator market represents one of Southeast Asia's most promising and enduring investment opportunities.

