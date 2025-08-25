Celebrating Labor Day Strong: FED Fitness Offers Exclusive Home Fitness Discounts for Families

HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the demand for at-home fitness continues to evolve from a passing trend into a permanent lifestyle, FED Fitness—the No.1 best-selling brand in home fitness equipment worldwide—is launching a comprehensive Labor Day promotion running from August 25 to September 5. The campaign is crafted to make high-quality fitness gear more accessible to families, offering 5% off for first-time customers, exclusive discounts on individual top-performing products, and a 30% savings when purchasing two or more eligible items. It’s a timely opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade their home gym with trusted, professional-grade equipment—at an exceptional value.





This campaign is more than just a seasonal sale. It’s a strategic continuation of FED Fitness’s mission: to bring the joy of fitness into every home and help families worldwide embrace healthier lifestyles through accessible, high-quality equipment. As millions of people around the globe re-evaluate their approach to wellness and self-care, FED Fitness is meeting them where they are—at home—equipping them with tools that are as reliable as they are affordable.

With over 10 million users and a portfolio spanning cardio, strength, and recovery, FED Fitness has become a trusted fitness companion for families seeking long-term well-being. The Labor Day event marks yet another step in the brand’s ongoing commitment to support home fitness communities with thoughtful, expertly engineered solutions that make staying healthy not only possible—but enjoyable.

This year’s Labor Day campaign features seven carefully selected products, each designed to meet the evolving needs of home fitness users—from strength training to cardio and full-body conditioning. Whether you're looking to upgrade your current setup or build your first home gym, these trusted pieces of equipment offer versatility, durability, and professional-grade performance—all at exclusive holiday prices:

1. FLYBIRD Owl Select Adjustable Weight Bench : Built to Support Your Progress—Literally



Unlike many budget benches that wobble under pressure or limit your movement, the Flybird Adjustable Bench is designed to grow with your strength. With a reinforced steel frame tested to support up to 800 lbs, this bench brings the kind of heavy-duty stability typically found in commercial gyms—right into your living room or garage.

The bench offers 11 backrest positions, from a -10° decline to an 85° incline, supporting a full range of exercises including flat bench presses, incline dumbbell flys, and seated shoulder presses. This adaptability means users don’t need multiple pieces of equipment to hit every angle of a workout plan. You can train your chest, shoulders, core, and even legs, all on one platform.

Comfort and safety are also central. The high-density foam padding is firm enough for proper support during lifts, while still ergonomically contoured to reduce strain on your back and joints. And when you're done? Its quick-folding design allows you to tuck it away easily—ideal for anyone working out in shared spaces or small apartments.





2. FLYBIRD Lark Select Adjustable Dumbbell 55LB : Strength Training, Streamlined



Pair the bench with the Flybird 55LB Adjustable Dumbbells, and you’ve got a compact, powerful setup that replaces a whole rack of traditional weights. With five built-in weight options (11, 22, 33, 44, and 55 lbs), users can switch resistance levels in seconds using a single-hand twist-dial system—a true game-changer for home workouts, especially when moving quickly between sets or exercises.

But this isn’t just about convenience. The dumbbells are built for durability, with solid locking mechanisms that keep plates securely in place during use. You can lift, drop, re-rack, and repeat—without worrying about loose parts or shifting weight mid-rep. The non-slip ergonomic handle adds another layer of control, ensuring your grip stays strong even when your muscles start to fatigue.

Thanks to their space-saving footprint and included sleek storage base, the Flybird dumbbells eliminate clutter and make staying organized effortless. They’re ideal for users who want professional-quality gear without dedicating an entire room to fitness equipment.

What sets them apart: These dumbbells aren’t just adjustable—they’re fast, safe, and built to last. Backed by long-term user reviews, they’ve earned a reputation as a go-to option for anyone seeking a smarter, more efficient way to strength train at home.





In addition to these two flagship Flybird products, five more popular models across strength and cardio categories are also part of this Labor Day promotion—offering even more options for building a comprehensive home fitness setup:

3. FLYBIRD Falcon Training Bar : A competition-grade Olympic barbell built from high-tensile spring steel, delivering smooth rotation and elite-level durability—perfect for Olympic lifts and serious strength training.

4. SPORTSROYALS Eagle Multi-function Pull-up Power Tower : A versatile bodyweight training station designed for pull-ups, dips, leg raises, and push-ups—built with a compact footprint and heavy-duty steel frame for home use.

5. FEIER Folding Treadmill : A sleek, installation-free treadmill designed for compact living—fully foldable, low-deck height for low ceilings, and integrated with 36 preset programs, app sync (Zwift, Kinomap, Anyrun), wireless charging, and built-in speakers for an immersive indoor running experience.

6. YOSUDA Air Magnetic Rowing Machine : Dual resistance (air + magnetic) offers smooth, lifelike strokes with smart app integration and on-the-fly handlebar resistance control—engineered for performance and space-saving storage.

7. YOSUDA Glide Pro Electromagnetic Elliptical Machine : A full-body, low-impact cardio solution featuring 16 resistance levels, a 20-inch stride, and Bluetooth app connectivity—ideal for users seeking joint-friendly endurance training at home.



Built for Every Goal, Trusted by Millions

Together, the seven featured products in this Labor Day campaign form a well-rounded, high-performance toolkit for home fitness—whether your focus is strength training, cardio endurance, or full-body conditioning. From the Flybird bench and dumbbells to the folding treadmill and rowing machine, each piece empowers users to train smarter, move safer, and stay committed to long-term wellness.

About FED Fitness

FED Fitness is the No.1 best-selling home fitness brand worldwide, trusted by over 10 million families. Its mission is to innovate products and services that bring the joy of fitness to families everywhere, with a vision to be the preferred long-term partner for home fitness worldwide.

Serving fitness-loving families, health-conscious beginners, and special family members, including seniors, children, and individuals with specific needs, FED Fitness delivers professional-grade cardio, strength, and recovery equipment through dedicated product lineups such as YOSUDA, NICEDAY, FLYBIRD, FEIERDUN, Sportsroyals, and BCAN.

