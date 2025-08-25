CapitalMarketsDad.com Celebrates One Month of Breakout Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapitalMarketsDad.com, the community powered hub for parents working in the capital markets, today marked its first month online with momentum that’s hard to ignore with surging site traffic, fast growing newsletter subscriptions, and a wave of inbound interest from businesses that support the capital markets.
Month-One Highlights
- Audience: Rapidly expanding readership with strong return visits and time on page
- Newsletter: A growing subscriber base, with top tier Open/CTR
- Marketplace: Growing inquiries from VCs and Investment Firms looking to meet private companies
- Advertisers: Early demand to reach a focused audience of capital markets professionals
Why It’s Sticking
CapitalMarketsDad.com curates the companies, tools, and insights that help teams go public and stay listed then layers in the real world context of parenting. It’s part resource, part rolodex, part reality check. Readers come for practical directories and stay for the community.
What’s Next
- Open Forum: A simple way for VCs and private companies to connect in public
- Verified Directory: A living index of vendors and advisors across the listing lifecycle
- Monthly Newsletter: Where you can find fun stories on parenting and the markets
About Capital Markets Dad
CapitalMarketsDad.com is where capital markets professionals who are also parents find exactly what they need—expert resources, credible connections, and a community that understands both earnings season and soccer season.
Press & Partnerships
andrew@capitalmarketsdad.com
https://capitalmarketsdad.com