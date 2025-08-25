CapitalMarketsDad.com Celebrates One Month of Breakout Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapitalMarketsDad.com, the community powered hub for parents working in the capital markets, today marked its first month online with momentum that’s hard to ignore with surging site traffic, fast growing newsletter subscriptions, and a wave of inbound interest from businesses that support the capital markets.

Month-One Highlights

Audience: Rapidly expanding readership with strong return visits and time on page

Newsletter: A growing subscriber base, with top tier Open/CTR

Marketplace: Growing inquiries from VCs and Investment Firms looking to meet private companies

Growing inquiries from looking to meet private companies Advertisers: Early demand to reach a focused audience of capital markets professionals

Why It’s Sticking

CapitalMarketsDad.com curates the companies, tools, and insights that help teams go public and stay listed then layers in the real world context of parenting. It’s part resource, part rolodex, part reality check. Readers come for practical directories and stay for the community.

What’s Next

Open Forum: A simple way for VCs and private companies to connect in public

Verified Directory: A living index of vendors and advisors across the listing lifecycle

Monthly Newsletter: Where you can find fun stories on parenting and the markets



About Capital Markets Dad

CapitalMarketsDad.com is where capital markets professionals who are also parents find exactly what they need—expert resources, credible connections, and a community that understands both earnings season and soccer season.

Press & Partnerships

andrew@capitalmarketsdad.com

