Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Fortinet, Inc. on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Fortinet, Inc. (“Fortinet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FTNT). The investigation concerns whether Fortinet and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 6, 2025, Fortinet released its second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing that the Company was “approximately 40% to 50% of the way through the 2026 [firewall] upgrade cycle at the end of the second quarter based on the remaining active units and service contracts[.]” Additionally, the Company issued weaker than expected revenue guidance for the upcoming third quarter, projecting revenue between $1.67 billion and $1.73 billion.

On this news, the price of Fortinet shares declined by $21.28 per share, or approximately 22%, from $96.58 per share on August 6, 2025 to close at $75.30 on August 7, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fortinet securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

