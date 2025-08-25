Jacksonville, FL, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sawgrass Nutra Labs Expands Manufacturing Operations with State-of-the-Art 40,000 Square Foot Facility

Enhanced climate control systems, modular production rooms, and expanded R&D capabilities position company for continued growth in supplement manufacturing

Sawgrass Nutra Labs, a leading contract supplement manufacturing company, today announced the completion of its expansion into a new 40,000 square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The expansion significantly enhances the company's manufacturing capabilities and introduces advanced environmental controls and production efficiencies to better serve its growing client base.

The expanded facility represents a major investment in cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, positioning Sawgrass Nutra Labs to meet increasing demand for high-quality capsule supplement manufacturing and powder supplement manufacturing services across the nutraceutical industry.

Advanced Climate Control and Environmental Systems

The new facility features sophisticated climate control systems specifically designed for high quality supplement production. These advanced systems provide precise temperature and humidity control throughout all production areas, ensuring optimal conditions for ingredient stability and product quality. The facility also incorporates state-of-the-art dust collection systems that maintain clean air standards and prevent cross-contamination during manufacturing operations.

"Our new climate control systems represent a significant advancement in our manufacturing capabilities," said Scott Teagle, Co-founder and CEO of Sawgrass Nutra Labs. "These systems ensure that every product we manufacture maintains the highest quality standards from raw material processing through final packaging."

Revolutionary Modular Production Rooms

A key upgrade in the expanded facility is the implementation of advanced modular production rooms designed for maximum flexibility and contamination control. These specialized rooms allow for strict cross-contamination control between different product lines and formulations, ensuring product integrity and regulatory compliance.

The modular design enables rapid cleaning and sanitization changeovers between production runs, dramatically increasing operational efficiency while maintaining the highest environmental safety standards. This capability allows Sawgrass Nutra Labs to accommodate multiple client projects simultaneously without compromising quality or safety protocols.

"The modular room design is a game-changer for our operations," added Scott Teagle, CEO. "We can now transition between different product formulations much more efficiently while maintaining the strict quality controls that our clients expect."

Expanded Research and Development Capabilities

To support its large and growing client base, Sawgrass Nutra Labs has significantly expanded its research and development team and capabilities. The enhanced R&D department provides comprehensive support for powder, capsule, and liquid formulations, helping clients bring innovative products to market faster and more effectively.

The expanded R&D services include custom product and formulation development, benchtop samples and, flavor profiles and optimization, and reverse engineering and reformulation services. The team works closely with clients to develop science-driven formulations that maximize efficacy, bioavailability, and regulatory compliance.

Enhanced Manufacturing Capabilities

The expanded facility houses specialized equipment designed for efficiency and quality across all product formats. Advanced encapsulation machines, including both automatic and semi-automatic encapsulators, enable precise capsule production for both small-batch and high-volume orders. Twin-shell V-blenders with intensifier bars ensure uniform and precise mixing for powder formulations.

The facility also features comprehensive automated bottling and packaging lines, including bottle unscramblers, capsule counters, heat induction sealers, and automated labeling systems. Metal detection systems integrated at multiple production stages ensure product purity and safety throughout the manufacturing process.

Maintaining Industry-Leading Certifications

The expanded facility maintains Sawgrass Nutra Labs' prestigious certifications, including cGMP certification by Eurofins, USDA Organic certification, and Kosher certification. These certifications ensure that all manufacturing operations meet the highest industry standards for safety, quality, and regulatory compliance.

The company continues to utilize ISO 17025-accredited laboratories for third-party testing, batch tested for potency, purity, and safety. Comprehensive microbial, and contamination screening ensures compliance with all industry regulations, with a Certificate of Analysis provided for each batch.

Supporting Client Growth and Innovation

With over 50 years of combined leadership experience in supplement manufacturing, Sawgrass Nutra Labs has built a reputation for helping brands scale, innovate, and succeed in the competitive nutraceutical industry. The expanded facility and enhanced capabilities position the company to continue supporting both emerging brands and established companies looking to bring high-quality supplements to market.

"This expansion reflects our commitment to our clients and our confidence in the continued growth of the nutraceutical industry," said Gary Murphy, CFO and President. "We've designed every aspect of this facility to provide our clients with the quality, efficiency, and flexibility they need to succeed."

About Sawgrass Nutra Labs

Co-founded by Scott Teagle, Sawgrass Nutra Labs is a leading contract supplement manufacturer specializing in capsule, powder, and liquid supplement production. The company operates from its 40,000 square foot cGMP-certified facility and serves clients ranging from midsized organizations to large established brands.

Sawgrass Nutra Labs is distinguished by its commitment to transparent communication, dedicated project management, independent lab testing, and true collaboration with clients. The company offers comprehensive services including custom formulation development, manufacturing, packaging, and fulfillment, all supported by industry-leading certifications and quality controls.

For more information about Sawgrass Nutra Labs and its expanded manufacturing capabilities, visit www.sawgrassnutralabs.com or contact pressinquiries@sawgrassnutralabs.com.

Media Contact: Sawgrass Nutra Labs Phone: (904) 456-0959 pressinquiries@sawgrassnutralabs.com

Company Contact: Sawgrass Nutra Labs Phone: (904) 456-0959 pressinquiries@sawgrassnutralabs.com

Shazir Mucklai

Imperium AI