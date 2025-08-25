Kapriz Hardwood Floors Expands Offerings with Launch of Pre-Manufactured Kitchen Cabinets

Santa Clara, CA, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kapriz Hardwood Floors, a renowned name in the flooring industry, is excited to announce the expansion of its product offerings with the introduction of pre-manufactured kitchen cabinets. This new line is set to complement their existing range of premium hardwood and tile flooring, providing customers with a comprehensive solution for home renovation and design.





Pre-Fabricated Kitchen Cabinets

Based in the Santa Clara/San Jose and Bay Area, Kapriz Hardwood Floors has built a reputation for delivering quality flooring at unbeatable prices. By adding kitchen cabinets to their portfolio, Kapriz aims to offer a one-stop-shop experience for homeowners and designers alike, ensuring that every aspect of home improvement is covered with the same dedication to quality and value.

The new kitchen cabinet line will feature a variety of styles and finishes, catering to diverse tastes and preferences. Customers can expect the same level of excellence that Kapriz is known for, with cabinets crafted from high-quality materials designed to withstand the test of time. This expansion reflects Kapriz's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clientele while maintaining its core values of durability, quality, and unmatched value.

"Our decision to launch a line of prefab kitchen cabinets stems from our desire to provide our customers with more comprehensive home improvement solutions," said Sergey Stotsky, CEO of Kapriz Hardwood Floors. "We understand the importance of quality and affordability, and we are thrilled to extend our expertise beyond flooring to help transform homes across the nation."

Despite being located in Northern California, Kapriz Hardwood Floors continues to ship nationwide, allowing customers from coast to coast to benefit from their exceptional products. The introduction of kitchen cabinets is expected to further solidify Kapriz's position as one of the leader in the home improvement industry, offering unparalleled value and convenience.

With this new venture, Kapriz Hardwood Floors is poised to enhance its reputation as a trusted provider of home renovation products. Customers can look forward to a seamless shopping experience, backed by the company's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. As Kapriz continues to innovate and expand, it remains committed to delivering products that meet the highest standards of excellence.

Kapriz Hardwood Floors: Quality Flooring at Unbeatable Prices Kapriz Hardwood Floors is a family-owned business based in the Santa Clara/San Jose and Bay Area, specializing in premium hardwood and tile flooring. Kapriz ensures access to top-quality flooring at the best prices by purchasing entire collections that might(or might not) soon be discontinued. They carefully select products from reputable manufacturers, avoiding cheap options that wear out quickly. Despite being located in Northern California, Kapriz ships nationwide, allowing customers across the country to enjoy exceptional flooring at a fraction of retail prices. Choose Kapriz Hardwood Floors for durability, quality, and unmatched value.

Kapriz Hardwood Floors

https://kaprizhardwoodfloors.com/

Sergey Stotsky

sergey@kaprizhardwoodfloors.com

(408) 753-3220





