First Fed Foundation Invites Final Applications for Fall Grant Cycle

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First Fed Foundation is pleased to remind nonprofit, tribal, government, and school district organizations serving Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Whatcom Counties, and the city of Bellevue that the Fall 2025 grant application cycle is still open—but not much longer. Applications will be accepted through 11:59 PM on Monday, September 1, 2025.

About First Fed Foundation

Founded in 2015 with a generous $12 million gift in cash and stock from First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB), the parent company of First Fed, the Foundation continues the Bank’s legacy of community support. It was established in connection with First Fed’s conversion to a publicly traded company to ensure a sustained commitment to charitable giving.

Since then, the Foundation—whose sole donor is First Fed Bank—has awarded $7.6 million (through Spring 2025) in grants to nonprofit, government, tribal organizations, and school districts focused on benefiting low- to moderate-income, disadvantaged, and/or marginalized communities in the regions where First Fed operates full-service branches.

Grant Timeline & Funding Priorities:

The Foundation supports projects aligned with strategic community needs across:

Community Support (grants range from $5,000 to $25,000)

Housing & Homelessness, Economic Development, and broader Community Development (grants range from $25,000 to $100,000)

Applications are encouraged from eligible groups that can benefit from funding in the Foundation’s priority areas. Information such as guidelines, FAQs, sample applications, budget templates, and more are available on the Foundation’s website at firstfedcf.org/grants .

Application Deadline: September 1, 2025 — 11:59 PM

September 1, 2025 — 11:59 PM Funding Decisions By: End of November 2025

First Fed Community Commitment

First Fed Foundation’s grantmaking builds on a century-long legacy of community support by continuing the mission of First Fed, a local community bank serving Western Washington since 1923. First Fed operates 17 locations, including 12 full-service branches across Clallam, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, and Whatcom Counties, and is headquartered on the North Olympic Peninsula.

First Fed and its foundation have together contributed millions to nonprofits—just in 2022, they contributed over $1.3 million—and First Fed team members have generously volunteered thousands of hours, supported by up to three paid volunteer days per employee each year.

This underscores their shared vision: creating well-being and prosperity for employees, customers, and communities alike.