Women Helping Women Entrepreneurs® Announces August 2025 List of Top Influential Women in Business

Scottsdale, AZ , Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women Helping Women Entrepreneurs®, the global online community founded by Christina Rowe to elevate the visibility of purpose-driven women entrepreneurs, today announced the release of its August 2025 “Top Influential Women in Business to Follow” list. The list highlights exceptional women making an impact across industries and reflects the community’s mission to empower and connect over 898,000 women business leaders worldwide.





12 Top Influential Women In Business To Follow

The 12 women on this list aren’t your typical “rise and grind” influencers. They’re the ones quietly building AI empires, helping busy moms lose 40 pounds, and teaching other women to scale to seven-figure days (yes, days, not years).

“I’m tired of seeing the same recycled advice from people who talk a big game but can’t show you the receipts,” said Christina Rowe, Founder of Women Helping Women Entrepreneurs®. “These women don’t just preach success—they deliver it. And they’re pulling other women up with them.”

While most business “gurus” are selling courses about selling courses, these entrepreneurs are solving real problems. Take Abbey Dyer-Amonette, who’s helping female business owners actually use AI instead of being afraid of it. Or Shar FitMama, who figured out how to help busy mothers lose serious weight without ever leaving their houses.

Then there’s Kristin Gutierrez, the “Say Yes Queen,” who’s teaching entrepreneurs to scale to repeatable seven-figure days (not months, not years—days). Meanwhile, Dr. Sandra Cleveland is the unapologetic force behind Accred AI and Élevé Studio, helping women ditch the outdated hustle culture that’s burning everyone out.

Here’s What Makes These Women Different

They Show Their Work: Practical strategies, real numbers, real outcomes.

Industry Diversity: From AI strategy to intimacy coaching, women are leading across categories.

Real Talk Approach: No toxic positivity—just tools that work.

Proven Track Records: Measurable client results and sustained business growth.

Community Focus: They're building movements, not just personal brands.

“What’s refreshing is that none of these women are trying to be everything to everyone,” added Rowe.

“Julie Cook focuses on business structure and processes. Diane Lampe brings 19 years of financial services expertise. Lynnette LaRoche specializes in helping midlife women reinvent themselves. They each have their lane, and they’re absolutely killing it.”

The list includes some surprises too. SkyeBlu Cutchie is revolutionizing how women approach intimacy and relationships. Pamela Stroud helps ambitious women navigate career pivots without losing their minds.

Wendi McNeill is turning entrepreneurs into sought-after speakers. Lauren Penny helps six- and seven-figure coaches host profitable in-person events without adding more to their team’s plate. Rosemarie Ballmer guides midlife leaders to build legacy-aligned offers and movements.

What sets this recognition apart is the focus on substance over social media metrics. These women get their clients actual results.

“Anyone can buy followers or create viral content,” Rowe explained. “But can you actually help someone transform their business or their life? These 12 women can point to real people with real results. That’s the difference.”

Meet the 12 Honorees:

Julie Cook — Flying Colours Leadership : https://www.fcleadership.com.au



— Flying Colours Leadership : https://www.fcleadership.com.au Abbey Dyer-Amonette — The AI Empowered Female Entrepreneur : https://www.aiempoweredfe.com



— The AI Empowered Female Entrepreneur : https://www.aiempoweredfe.com Shar FitMama — Fit Mama Squad — Website: https://www.skool.com/fit-mama-squad/about

— Fit Mama Squad — Website: https://www.skool.com/fit-mama-squad/about Kristin Gutierrez — Kristin Gutierrez LLC : https://www.sayyesandfigureitout.com

— Kristin Gutierrez LLC : https://www.sayyesandfigureitout.com Lynnette LaRoche — The LaRoche Group https://risereinvent.com/home/



— The LaRoche Group https://risereinvent.com/home/ Pamela Stroud — The Pivot Space https://www.linkedin.com/in/pamela-stroud-545a2464



— The Pivot Space https://www.linkedin.com/in/pamela-stroud-545a2464 SkyeBlu Cutchie — Intimacy with Blu https://www.intimacywithblu.com/



— Intimacy with Blu https://www.intimacywithblu.com/ Diane Lampe — The Lampe Company, LLC https://lampecompany.com/



— The Lampe Company, LLC https://lampecompany.com/ Dr. Sandra Cleveland — Tribe Consulting, LLC Élevé AI Concierge: https://xn--elevstudio-e7a.com/01_eleve_ai-concierge



— Tribe Consulting, LLC Élevé AI Concierge: https://xn--elevstudio-e7a.com/01_eleve_ai-concierge Wendi McNeill — Charli Jane Speakers LLC https://www.facebook.com/groups/breakthroughpublicspeakers



— Charli Jane Speakers LLC https://www.facebook.com/groups/breakthroughpublicspeakers Rosemarie Ballmer — Rosemarie Ballmer https://www.instagram.com/rosemarieballmer/

— Rosemarie Ballmer https://www.instagram.com/rosemarieballmer/ Lauren Penny — Branchd Out https://register.branchdout.com/home

About Women Helping Women Entrepreneurs®



Women Helping Women Entrepreneurs® is the largest community of women entrepreneurs on Facebook, with over 898,000 members worldwide. Founded by Christina Rowe, the group is dedicated to providing visibility, collaboration, and support for purpose-driven women in business. For features and partnership inquiries, contact: sabrina@womenhelpingwomen.support

Join the community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/womenbizowners

