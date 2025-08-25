TJS Cognition Ltd Unveils Climb Greater Heights Audiobook: Tony J. Selimi’s Business Growth Blueprint & Mindset Mastery for Entrepreneurs, Leaders, and Visionaries Overcoming Plateaus in the Age of AI Disruption

London, UK , Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era marked by AI disruption, economic uncertainty, and leadership fatigue, TJS Cognition Ltd, a leader in transformational coaching and consulting, announces the release of the audiobook edition of "Climb Greater Heights" by Tony J. Selimi. This highly anticipated resource is designed for entrepreneurs, executives, and visionaries seeking to navigate the complexities of the digital age with confidence and clarity.





Climb Greater Heights Audiobook by Tony Jeton Selimi





"Climb Greater Heights" offers listeners Selimi’s acclaimed Business Growth Blueprint and Mindset Mastery framework in an accessible audio format. The audiobook distills decades of expertise into a 12-Step Growth Accelerator Method®, providing practical strategies for scaling businesses, enhancing influence, and achieving significance.

Selimi, renowned for his work with Fortune 500 CEOs, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders, guides listeners through the process of dissolving limitations, building high-performance habits, leveraging AI for growth, and creating sustainable business models that align with their deepest values.

"Success today requires more than working harder," says Selimi. "It requires clarity, consistency, and conscious leadership. That’s what this audiobook is designed to unlock—so leaders can build not only businesses, but legacies."

"Tony’s insights are a beacon for those navigating the challenges of modern leadership," says Alma Stasel, CEO of TJS Cognition Ltd. "This audiobook is a testament to his commitment to empowering individuals to reach their highest potential."

Beyond its practical applications, "Climb Greater Heights" serves as a motivational tool, inspiring listeners to embrace change and innovation. Selimi’s science based holistic approach, integrating emotional intelligence, neuroscience, and spiritual wisdom, ensures that the audiobook resonates with a diverse audience, from seasoned executives to emerging leaders.

With over 30 years of experience, Tony J. Selimi continues to be a transformative force in the fields of coaching, consulting, and education. His latest release is poised to make a significant impact, equipping leaders with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.





Tony Jeton Selimi - Author, TEDx Speaker, Transformational Life and Business Coach Specialised in Human Behaviour









About TJS Cognition Ltd - Speaking, Coaching, Consulting & Training



Your Go-To Expert for Transformational Insights TJS Cognition Ltd, founded by globally recognized transformational coach and bestselling author Tony J. Selimi, is a London-based coaching, mentoring, and education company dedicated to helping individuals and organizations achieve extraordinary results. With a mission to inspire and educate one billion people, Tony empowers clients to unlock human potential, accelerate growth, and build legacies of lasting significance. With over 30 years of experience, Tony’s expertise bridges human behaviour, emotional intelligence, neuroscience, quantum physics, spirituality, AI, technology, entrepreneurship, and leadership development. His impressive client base spans Fortune 500 CEOs, politicians, Hollywood stars, athletes, doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals seeking to amplify both success and fulfilment. Known for his holistic, science-based approach, Tony integrates emotional intelligence, neuroscience, and spiritual wisdom to create profound, lasting transformations. His award-winning, internationally bestselling books—A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness: The Virus of Modern Age, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence—have been acclaimed for blending cutting-edge science with timeless wisdom. His latest release, Climb Greater Heights, serves as a blueprint for entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals who want to break limitations, expand influence, accelerate business growth, and align with their highest values, while driving meaningful global impact. Beyond his literary work, Tony is a sought-after international speaker who has delivered transformative talks at TEDx, the United Nations Headquarters, Cranfield School of Management, and global business forums. Celebrated for his ability to spark life-changing breakthroughs, he equips audiences with tailored strategies for scaling businesses, enhancing productivity, and living authentically. His insights have been featured in major outlets, including Portlab MK, Entrepreneur, Gallant CEO, Psychologies, Thrive Global, and The Huffington Post. He has also appeared on over 1,000 podcasts, radio programs, and TV channels worldwide, such as SKY News, BBC, MTV, Klan Kosova, Top Channel, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. For media inquiries or to book Tony J. Selimi as an expert guest, contact info@tonyselimi.com or visit tonyselimi.com . Expect your audience to be inspired, informed, and empowered to unlock their highest potential.

Press inquiries

TJS Cognition Ltd - Speaking, Coaching, Consulting & Training

https://tonyselimi.com

Alma Stasel

info@tonyselimi.com

07817174708

205 Lavender Hill, London, England, SW11 5TB

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/1c3_v6DZNDo