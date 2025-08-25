Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency Reports 18% Increase in Small Group Health Insurance Inquiries

San Jose, CA , Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency, an independent brokerage known for providing comprehensive and cost-effective employee benefits solutions, reported an 18% increase in demand for small group health insurance plans during the second quarter. The surge reflects the growing financial pressures that are pushing small businesses to seek smarter, more sustainable strategies to protect their workforce.

It also highlights a broader nationwide shift, as employers increasingly recognize that comprehensive benefits serve not only as essential protection for their employees but also as a competitive edge in attracting and retaining top talent. More companies are now prioritizing plans that are both affordable and dependable, ensuring employees receive meaningful coverage without straining company budgets.

Since 1987, Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency has supported small businesses with cost-conscious health plans, annual policy reviews, COBRA administration, and a free online HR system designed to simplify enrollment and compliance. By partnering with all major carriers, the agency provides employers with flexible options to manage costs while keeping employees satisfied and loyal.



“Healthcare costs and regulatory requirements are more complex than ever, and small business owners often feel overwhelmed by the number of choices and compliance responsibilities,” said a spokesperson for Taylor Benefits Insurance. “Our mission is to cut through the red tape, reduce administrative burdens, and provide HR technology that lets companies focus on running their business while ensuring employees feel supported.”

Small group health insurance plans by Taylor Benefits offer employers access to competitive premiums, customized benefit structures, and flexible coverage options, including health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) and SHOP marketplace plans. HRAs are employer-funded benefits that reimburse employees for eligible medical expenses and, in some cases, insurance premiums. They provide a tax-advantaged approach to managing healthcare costs while giving employees the flexibility to tailor benefits to their individual needs.

Aside from medical coverage, employers increasingly seek popular employee benefit packages that include dental, vision, retirement, and disability coverage. Taylor Benefits Insurance integrates these offerings into cohesive plans that improve employee morale, boost productivity, and improve retention in competitive labor markets.

The 18% rise in small group health insurance inquiries underscores the trust employers place in Taylor Benefits Insurance as a partner capable of designing strategies that protect employees while supporting business objectives. By combining expertise, technology, and access to all major carriers, the agency continues to provide cost-efficient, tailored solutions for small businesses nationwide.

To browse small group health insurance plans by Taylor Benefits and popular employee benefit packages, go to https://www.taylorbenefitsinsurance.com/group-health-insurance-plans/.

For more information about Taylor Benefits Insurance, visit https://www.taylorbenefitsinsurance.com/.

Founded in 1987, Taylor Benefits Insurance Agency is an independent brokerage specializing in comprehensive employee benefit plans, including health, dental, vision, life, disability, voluntary benefits, and 401(k) solutions. Based in San Jose, CA, the agency serves companies nationwide, helping businesses design and manage group benefit programs that meet both employee needs and budget goals. Led by founder and president Todd Taylor, a seasoned employee benefit broker and consultant, Taylor Benefits Insurance combines deep industry expertise with personalized guidance to help companies provide competitive, cost-effective benefits that attract, retain, and support their workforce.

