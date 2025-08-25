With GWM Brazil Plant Opening, Global Standards Meet Local Manufacturing

São Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWM officially inaugurated its Brazil Plant in Iracemápolis, São Paulo, marking its first full-process manufacturing hub in South America. With annual production capacity set to grow from 20,000 to 50,000 vehicles, the plant exemplifies GWM’s “high-quality globalization”strategy—delivering global standards while earning local trust.”

Industry analysts describe the Brazil Plant as more than a factory, but a symbol of advanced technology, local adaptation, and reliability. Certified ISO 9001:2015 even before operations began, the facility reflects GWM’s strict global quality and safety systems, ensuring Brazilian consumers receive the same level of trust and assurance in China, Europe, and other markets.





Three Flagship Models Under the Spotlight

GWM HAVAL H6 series — Already the best-selling Chinese SUV in Brazil, now produced locally in multiple hybrid versions (HEV, PHEV, and GT). CNN Brasil highlighted that the H6 will be among the first “made in Brazil” GWM models, consolidating its market presence.

GWM POER 2.4T Pickup — Featuring a 2.4L turbo diesel engine, 9-speed automatic transmission. Guru dos Carros noted that the GWM POER 2.4T enters Brazil as a direct competitor to established pickups like Toyota Hilux, combining strength and practicality.

GWM HAVAL H9 SUV — A Mid- to full-size SUV diesel SUV designed for Brazil’s varied terrains. UOL Carros reported that the model targets families and adventurers, bringing a new full-size SUV option to the market.





Relying on its independent R&D strength in diesel power technology, GWM has achieved remarkable success in the international market. Its diesel models—such as the TANK 300/500, HAVAL H9, and GWM POER—are highly recognized for their performance, reliability, and efficiency.

Australian media outlet 4X4 Australia praised the GWM POER 2.4T, noting that its “linear power delivery and 480 N·m of torque outperform the Ford Ranger 2.0T in low-speed off-road driving.” Thai media Yoojia highlighted the TANK 500 Diesel “Black Warrior,” stating that its “all-black finish and triple differential locks break the price monopoly of Toyota and Ford, with even greater advantages in long-distance driving.”

GWM’s Brazil Plant focuses on diesel and hybrid technologies. At the plant’s inauguration ceremony, Brazilian President Lula commended GWM for its “localized technology.” Local media also reported that the HAVAL H9 Diesel “adapts well to the Amazon rainforest road conditions while being 15% more fuel-efficient than Japanese models.”





Local Trust, Global Recognition

From January to July 2025, electrified vehicle sales in Brazil surged nearly 47% year-on-year, with the H6 series among the segment leaders.

GWM’s investment will generate 1000 local jobs by year-end, while promoting local sourcing for key components such as paint, tires, seats, wiring, and glass .

At the inauguration, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva praised GWM’s role in strengthening national industry:“The GWM Brazil plant is very important for Brazil’s national industry. Its inauguration shows that Brazil has the capability to acquire advanced technology and produce vehicles that can compete with those from any country in the world. This means creating jobs, increasing income, and enhancing professional expertise for Brazilians.”





With advanced hybrid solutions, robust diesel options, and internationally certified quality, the GWM Brazil Plant positions the company not only as a carmaker, but also as a long-term partner in Brazil’s sustainable future.