Scalesology Honored as Top Data Analytics Consulting Firm 2025 by CIOReview

Chicago, IL , Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scalesology , a Chicago-based leader in data analytics, software development, and cybersecurity consulting, today announced it has been named the Top Data Analytics Consulting Firm 2025 by CIOReview , through a rigorous selection process that evaluated firms based on measurable client impact, innovative service delivery, and comprehensive technical capabilities. CIO Review's judging panel assessed dozens of consulting firms across multiple criteria: proven ROI generation for clients, the breadth of full-spectrum analytics services, successful integration of emerging technologies like AI, and the ability to transform data chaos into strategic business outcomes.

Transforming Data into Directional Impact

Scalesology distinguishes itself through a “problem-first” philosophy, prioritizing real-world business challenges before deploying technology solutions. Its excellence across the full analytics spectrum, from data engineering and custom software to information security, earned special recognition for delivering insights that profoundly influence clients’ bottom lines. CIOReview



Real Results Across Industries Scalesology’s collaborative, outcome-driven approach has yielded powerful results across diverse sectors:

In manufacturing and logistics, Scalesology helped a client consolidate data pipelines and optimize operations using Snowflake and Power BI, only to reveal a widespread cooking oil theft ring that led to over 35 arrests.

For a telecom client, implementation of a Snowflake-based data warehouse automated weeks’ worth of reporting into an overnight process—turning overwhelmed data gatherers into proactive analysts.

Integrated Full-Spectrum Services + Innovation

Founded in 2019 by Ken Scales, the company offers end-to-end services spanning:

Assessments and strategic planning

Custom software development and legacy system modernization

Data warehousing, integration, and analytics

Information security, governance, and quantitative risk assessments

Scalesology is also launching its proprietary middleware solution, designed to connect CRMs, ERPs, payroll systems, and more in a scalable, configurable SaaS offering, built upon years of integration experience.

Leadership & Culture That Drive Trust

Guided by CEO Ken Scales and COO Dr. S. Terry Brugger, Ph.D., Scalesology’s lean, agile culture emphasizes accountability, transparency, and continuous improvement through tools like JIRA, daily stand-ups, and task-based tracking.



Grounded Exploration of AI & Accessibility

Scalesology is developing a private, domain specific AI assistant for an client's leveraging ChatGPT like capabilities while maintaining data security. Scalesology also offers ADA website compliance services, employing proprietary audits to identify WCAG violations and deliver actionable remediation plans, particularly for clients facing stringent accessibility scrutiny.

A Data Journey, Not Just A Service

“At Scalesology, we don’t just do analytics, we pioneer the journey from raw data to deployable insight,” said Ken Scales. “This recognition is a tribute to our team’s relentless drive to embed meaningful, measurable change in everything we do."

About Scalesology

Established in 2019 and headquartered in Chicago, Scalesology provides comprehensive consulting in data analytics, custom software development, and information security. The firm’s guiding philosophy is simple: understand the business problem first, then craft a data-driven solution that yields real, tangible results. Scalesology ensures their clients scale with the right data insights and technology. For more, visit Scalesology’s official site at www.scalesology.com .



Media Contact:

Chicago, IL

(312) 809-3996

INFO@SCALESOLOGY.COM

https://www.scalesology.com/





