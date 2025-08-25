Pilates Matters Launches New Pilates Reformer Machine Collection for Home Gyms

New York, New York , Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilates Matters announced today the launch of its all-new collection of Pilates reformer machines for home gyms, rewriting the rules of at-home fitness. No longer confined to studios, professional-grade Pilates training is now within reach for enthusiasts, trainers, and high-end consumers. Home-use reformers are projected to command 45% of the global market by 2025. With the overall reformer category expected to grow at an 8.2% CAGR through 2035, this launch signals a new era where the studio truly comes home.

“With home fitness reshaping the industry, we want to ensure that people can enjoy the same advanced equipment at home that they would in a professional studio,” said a spokesperson for Pilates Matters. “Our Pilates Matters reformer machines for home workouts bring that vision to life by combining performance, convenience, and design.”



Pilates Matters

As an authorized retailer, the company guarantees customers the same pricing, warranties, and shipping terms offered by manufacturers yet elevates the experience with service that far surpasses the norm. Leveraging strong partnerships with multiple brands, its team can fast-track orders and resolve shipping concerns more efficiently than if buyers were to deal with manufacturers directly. Beyond logistics, customers gain a trusted ally: expert representatives who provide unbiased guidance before purchase and attentive updates throughout the order journey.

Building on this, the new Pilates reformer machine for home collection showcases a diverse selection, from wooden and aluminum frames to foldable models for compact spaces and advanced systems with towers and accessories. This variety ensures that Pilates studio owners, home instructors, elderly users, and high-end consumers seeking a Pilates machine can all find options tailored to their needs and preferences.

Beyond home setups, Pilates Matters also offers commercial-grade Megaformers for fitness studios on sale, making the brand a versatile partner for studio owners and entrepreneurs. For people who want a conventional reformer, the premium BASI reformer machine sold by Pilates Matters has been engineered by BASI Systems for buyers who demand uncompromising durability and studio-grade performance.

Customers investing now are joining a fast-growing movement that is reshaping how training happens at home. Pilates Matters is well-positioned to guide buyers through this growth, offering insights across multiple brands to help compare aesthetics, commercial licensing, and functionality. Many professionals and enthusiasts already contact Pilates Matters for in-depth product comparisons and advice.

“We work across multiple brands, which means we can recommend the exact reformer that fits a buyer’s goals, space, and budget,” the spokesperson added. “That breadth helps customers avoid guesswork and move forward with confidence after receiving unbiased advice.”

With financing plans and professional assembly available, Pilates Matters doesn’t just sell equipment; it redefines the entire purchasing journey. From outfitting personal gyms to supporting full-scale studio setups, the company delivers more than Pilates reformer machines; it provides trust, expertise, and lasting partnership. By combining premium products with knowledgeable guidance, Pilates Matters cements its role as the go-to destination for anyone ready to bring studio-level Pilates into their home or business.

To learn more about the Pilates Matters reformer machines for home workouts, visit https://pilatesmatters.com/.

About Pilates Matters

Pilates Matters is an online retailer based in New York specializing in selling Pilates reformer machines and equipment from leading global brands. Based in New York, the company serves customers exclusively across the United States, offering reformers for both home and commercial use. With regulated retail pricing and a price match guarantee, this trusted retailer distinguishes itself through service, delivering faster order fulfillment, unbiased advice, and ongoing support. As a trusted destination for Pilates enthusiasts and professionals alike, Pilates Matters continues to shape how reformers are purchased nationwide.

Address: 447 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Suite, New York, New York 10013

Phone: (402) 726-1797

Website: https://pilatesmatters.com/





















