EWC 2025 Concludes in Riyadh: OBSBOT Elevates Esports Viewing Experience with AI-Powered Videography

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After seven weeks of electrifying competition, the Esports World Cup 2025 (EWC 2025), the world’s largest esports and gaming event, concluded in Riyadh, marking another milestone in the history of competitive gaming. As the official camera and webcam partner, OBSBOT delivered cutting-edge AI-powered imaging solutions that redefined how millions of fans worldwide experienced the thrills of esports.

A Global Celebration of Esports Culture

Spanning July 7 to August 24, 2025, the EWC 2025 brought together the world’s largest esports community with 25 tournaments across 24 games, 2,000 elite players, and 200 clubs from more than 100 countries. With a record-breaking prize pool of over $70 million, the event was not only a showcase of skill but also a global celebration of gaming culture.

Fans both online and on-site enjoyed thrilling matches, live music, anime cafés, retro arcades, and cosplay, making Riyadh the epicenter of global esports and gaming culture this summer. The event’s finals delivered unforgettable highlights, including AG.AL (All Gamers)’s strong performance across League of Legends and Honor of Kings, capturing attention from global fans and media alike.

Online, the event reached hundreds of millions of viewers, with record-breaking live-stream audiences and global media coverage amplifying its impact. Across platforms, EWC2025-related topics trended in multiple regions, drawing unmatched fan engagement and solidifying the Esports World Cup 2025 as a truly global spectacle.

Technology at the Heart of the Action

Throughout the tournament, OBSBOT deployed 100 units of its flagship Tail 2 AI-powered 4K streaming cameras across EWC venues. With AI Tracking 2.0, ultra-HD clarity, and professional-grade broadcast protocols such as NDI, OBSBOT ensured fans could enjoy seamless, multi-angle coverage — from clutch plays to the intensity on players’ faces.

From close-up shots of in-game focus to post-match celebrations and medal ceremonies, OBSBOT’s compact yet powerful cameras integrated seamlessly into the EWC’s multicam workflow. With a compact, plug-and-play design, they enabled producers to capture cinematic moments without bulky rigs or large crews, saving valuable time and resources. This flexibility also opened doors to fresh content formats, from backstage vlogs and team diaries to behind-the-scenes music and fan activations, expanding the storytelling potential of the EWC.





OBSBOT and Partner Teams Rise to the Stage

OBSBOT proudly supported six elite teams throughout the tournament — AG.AL (League of Legends), AG.AL (Honor of Kings), XI LAI GAMING (XLG), Alliance, NRG (VALORANT), and Wildcard Gaming (Rocket League).

Their victories and efforts, amplified by OBSBOT’s cutting-edge videography, captured global attention from fans and media alike, which underscored OBSBOT’s commitment to empowering players and creators with technology that captures every decisive move, emotional reaction, and unforgettable moment.

A Hub for Fans at EWC

At Arena 13: Content Creator Park, thousands of visitors explored OBSBOT’s innovations first-hand. The interactive booth featured the OBSBOT Tail 2 streaming camera and the OBSBOT Tiny 2 flagship webcam, while meetups with star teams like Alliance, NRG, XLG, and AL transformed the booth into a vibrant hub of fan energy. For remote audience, OBSBOT extended the experience online with exclusive content, live commentary, and community giveaways.

“Esports is more than competition. It is a universal language of passion, creativity, and connection,” said Liu Bo, CEO & Founder of OBSBOT. “We are honored to power the EWC 2025 with our AI-powered imaging technologies, ensuring every story, every reaction, and every victory is shared with fans around the world. OBSBOT will continue to support the global esports community, helping players, creators, and fans capture their moment.”





Looking Ahead

As EWC 2025 concludes, OBSBOT reflects on a historic summer while looking forward to an even deeper role in the future of esports and live event production. Major global tournaments demand not just cameras, but a scalable, adaptable, and reliable ecosystem — and OBSBOT has proven its ability to deliver.

The company now looks to deepen its role in esports and live production worldwide. Future initiatives will expand OBSBOT’s support for both major events and grassroots competitions, while empowering players, communities, and fans with innovative imaging tools. With new products and experiences on the horizon, OBSBOT remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of live broadcasting and fan engagement.

By combining next-generation imaging technologies with a creator-first vision, OBSBOT reaffirms its mission: to bring people closer to the games, the players, and the community they love.





About OBSBOT

OBSBOT, a global leader in smart videography technology, is dedicated to connecting people and the imaging industry to the future. Founded in 2016, and headquartered in Shenzhen, we empower live streamers and content creators with cutting-edge AI technology and exceptional image quality. Trusted by a diverse community of users, from individual creators to industry professionals and business partners, we're committed to revolutionizing visual storytelling and redefining how people connect, create, and share through groundbreaking technology and innovation.

About The Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the summer of 2025, the EWC brings gaming and esports communities together to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion.