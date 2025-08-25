Absci Expands ABS-201 Scientific Advisory Board with Addition of Leading Dermatology Experts Dr. Rodney Sinclair and Dr. David Goldberg

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci (Nasdaq: ABSI), a clinical-stage biotech company advancing breakthrough therapeutics with generative AI, today announced that world-renowned dermatologists Dr. Rodney Sinclair and Dr. David Goldberg have joined its ABS-201 Scientific Advisory Board. They will guide the scientific and clinical development of ABS-201, Absci’s flagship, AI-designed therapeutic program for androgenetic alopecia.

Androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male-pattern or female-pattern hair loss, affects approximately 80 million Americans alone. The condition causes crown balding and receding hairlines in men, and progressive hair thinning in women. Currently, the only FDA-approved treatments—minoxidil and finasteride—show limited efficacy and notable side effects, leaving patients with limited therapeutic options.

ABS-201 represents a novel therapeutic approach targeting prolactin receptors to stimulate hair follicle regeneration and promote durable hair regrowth as demonstrated in in vivo studies. In preclinical studies, the antibody demonstrated statistically significant superior hair regrowth compared to minoxidil in pre-clinical mouse models. Phase 1/2a clinical trials are planned to begin in early 2026, with initial proof-of-concept data expected in the second half of 2026.

"Dr. Sinclair and Dr. Goldberg bring world-class expertise to our hair-regrowth program,” said Sean McClain, Founder and CEO of Absci. “Their deep understanding of androgenetic alopecia and its treatment challenges will be invaluable as we rapidly advance ABS-201 toward clinical validation as a potential best-in-class therapy."

Dr. Rodney Sinclair, MBBS, MD, FACD, is the Professor of Dermatology at the University of Melbourne and Director of Sinclair Dermatology in Melbourne. He is a world-renowned expert in hair loss, with over three decades dedicated to research, clinical practice, and patient advocacy. Dr. Sinclair has authored over 1000 publications including contributions to key textbooks in dermatology and hair disorders.

"Having researched hair loss for over three decades, I've seen the substantial impact androgenetic alopecia has on patients' quality of life and self-esteem," said Dr. Sinclair. "ABS-201 has a novel mechanism of action and a promising preclinical profile with the potential for a durable therapy to address a condition where all currently available treatments require continuous usage. I look forward to building on Absci’s momentum and innovation."

Dr. David J. Goldberg, MD, JD, has nearly four decades of clinical dermatology experience, with particular expertise in laser therapy and cosmetic dermatology. He is Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and has performed pivotal research studies in dermatology and hair loss including the original Minoxidil trials. Dr. Goldberg has published more than 200 academic papers and contributed to over 15 textbooks on hair restoration and dermatology. He has served as a member of the Board of Directors of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

“Having been involved in research on hair loss for many years, including the original minoxidil trials, low-level light and PRP treatments, I’ve seen both the achievements and limitations of current therapies. ABS-201’s approach is rooted in sound science and early data that show real promise. I’m honored to work with Absci’s talented team to help bring innovative, effective solutions to patients suffering from androgenetic alopecia,” said Dr. Goldberg

With the expansion of the ABS-201 Scientific Advisory Board, Drs. Sinclair and Goldberg join a distinguished roster of renowned experts in dermatology and hair restoration, including Drs. Anthony Rossi, Maria Hordinsky, Ken Washenik among others.

About Absci

Absci is advancing the future of drug discovery with generative design to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform combines cutting-edge AI models with a synthetic biology data engine, enabling the rapid design of innovative therapeutics that address challenging therapeutic targets. Absci’s approach leverages a continuous feedback loop between advanced AI algorithms and wet lab validation. Each cycle refines our data and strengthens our models, facilitating rapid innovation and enhancing the precision of our therapeutic designs. Alongside collaborations with top pharmaceutical, biotech, tech, and academic leaders, Absci is advancing its own pipeline of AI designed therapeutics. These include ABS-101, a potentially best-in-class antibody to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), as well as other indications, and ABS-201, a groundbreaking innovation in hair regrowth with the potential to redefine treatment possibilities for androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male and female pattern baldness. Absci is headquartered in Vancouver, WA, with an AI Research Lab in New York City, and Innovation Center in Switzerland. Learn more at www.absci.com or follow us on LinkedIn ( @absci ), X ( @Abscibio ) and YouTube .

Absci Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

