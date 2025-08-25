NN, Inc. Appoints Moe Farhat as Chief Technical Officer – Electrical, Defense and Medical

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today announced Mohamad Farhat has joined as its new Chief Technical Officer for its electrical, defense and medical businesses. In this position, Mr. Farhat will lead the technical engineering function for NN’s Power Solutions and Medical businesses, reporting to Tim French, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

NN has a distinct focus on electrical, defense and medical products and end markets. The appointment of Mr. Farhat will serve to strengthen NN’s customer solutions as it becomes a more innovation-focused partner. NN recently promoted Robert Esch to lead this initiative in the Mobile Solutions segment, which focuses primarily on the automotive and industrial end markets with high-end machining and grinding process technology solutions.

Tim French, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of NN, commented, "We have an opportunity to better solve problems for customers through technology leadership. Moe is an accomplished engineering leader who will make an immediate impact for NN and its customers by leading innovation activities to design, develop, and industrialize electrical, defense and medical products across NN’s global platforms. He has valuable experience leading collaborative design activities with customers, managing global engineering teams, and implementing technology roadmaps—all of which will help us to expand further into electrical, defense and medical end markets. Together, I believe Moe, Rob and their teams will significantly level up NN’s innovation game.”

Moe Farhat commented, “I am excited to join the NN team and I look forward to putting my engineering experience to work strengthening NN's technical acumen to benefit both new and existing customers. NN’s capabilities and process technologies are unique and highly valued in the market, and I feel that my experience in electrical, defense, automotive, healthcare, and aerospace engineering can help NN unlock new paths to innovation.”

Prior to joining NN, Mr. Farhat served as Vice President of Engineering for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., managing all development activity in their electrical design and prototype centers. Previously, he held roles of increasing responsibility and expanding market breadth and depth at such firms as Sumitomo, Rigaku, and Flex. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical and Electrical Engineering from Lawrence Technological University and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Wayne State University.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com.

