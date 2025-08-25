Shenandoah Telecommunications to Present at the Bank of America Media, Communications, & Entertainment Conference

EDINBURG, Va., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced that Ed McKay, Chief Operating Officer and Jim Volk, Chief Financial Officer will present at the Bank of America 2025 Media, Communications, & Entertainment Conference at Bank of America Pavillion in New York, on September 3, 2025 at 9:40AM E.T. Investors may access a live webcast of the presentation at this link or investor.shentel.com. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Shentel’s investor.shentel.com website following the presentation.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,700 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com .

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Lucas Binder

Vice President of Corporate Finance

(540) 984-4800

lucas.binder@emp.shentel.com