Flux Power to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences

VISTA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for industrial applications, today announced the Company’s planned participation at the following financial conferences:

H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

Participation Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Location: Lotte NY Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Webcast: A live webcast and replay of the Company’s presentation will be made available on the News & Events section of the Investor Relations website.

Lake Street Big 9 Ideas Growth Conference

Participation Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Location: The Yale Club, New York, NY

Flux Power Chief Executive Officer, Krishna Vanka, and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Royal, will be available to meet with registered attendees on the designated date for each event. Investors and analysts can request a meeting with Flux Power management by contacting their sales representatives at the respective firms.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

