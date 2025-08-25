[NUTX] ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Nutex Health Inc. Investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who acquired Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX) securities during the period of August 8, 2024 through August 14, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”).

What Happened?

On July 22, 2025, Blue Orca Capital released a report alleging, among other things, that Nutex’s third-party dispute resolution vendor, HaloMD, achieved lucrative results for healthcare billing clients like Nutex by engaging in a coordinated fraudulent scheme to steal millions of dollars from insurance companies. The report was supported by recent lawsuits filed by three major insurance companies against HaloMD. On this news, the price of Nutex shares declined by $11.18 per share, or approximately 10.05%, from $111.19 per share on July 21, 2025 to close at $100.01 on July 22, 2025.

Then, on August 14, 2025, Nutex announced that it would delay filing its quarterly report with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the period ending June 30, 2025, citing “non-cash accounting adjustments related to the treatment of stock-based compensation obligations for certain under-construction and ramping hospitals.” The price of Nutex shares declined by $18.22 per share, or approximately 16.39%, to close at $92.91 per share on August 15, 2025.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit alleges that Nutex made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) HaloMD was achieving lucrative arbitration results for Nutex by engaging in a coordinated scheme to defraud insurance companies; (ii) as a result, revenues attributable to the Company's engagement with HaloMD in the IDR process were unsustainable; (iii) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (iv) as a result, the Company was unable to effectively account for the treatment of certain of its stock based compensation obligations; (v) as a result, Nutex improperly calculated these stock based compensation obligations as equity rather than liabilities; (vi) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; and (vii) accordingly, Nutex's business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

What should I do?

