A New Class by Conscious Web Presence That Makes Website Building Less Scary October 6 2025

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many entrepreneurs, artists, and healers, the hardest part of launching a business isn’t the work itself—it’s getting online. A new evening class in the Philadelphia suburbs aims to change that.

Conscious Web Presence, a digital studio known for making technology feel human, is excited to announce a new class offering at the Colonial School District Adult Evening School. Titled "Start Your Business or Blog Website with Ease," this class is scheduled for October 7, 2025, at 6:30 PM.

The session promises to strip away the intimidation of web design. Participants will learn how a website moves from an idea on a laptop to a live presence on the internet. The curriculum covers layouts, branding, navigation, and content strategy—along with practical guidance on choosing domains and writing clear, compelling copy.

The class also introduces no-code web editors, a toolset that lets anyone build a site without needing to program. Examples from existing websites will guide the discussion, while attendees will have space to share their own goals.

“Our mission is to simplify the tech side of business,” said Jen Merritt, owner of Conscious Web Presence. “We want people to feel empowered, not overwhelmed, when they bring their work online.”

Conscious Web Presence is a creative digital hub that helps entrepreneurs, artists, and healers bring their ideas to life online. From web and logo design to social media support, course creation, publishing, and event marketing, we make the tech side of business simple and accessible. Blending strategy with creativity, we guide clients from concept to launch—whether they want full service, collaborative support, or DIY empowerment. At Conscious Web Presence, we don’t just design—we help visions grow.

