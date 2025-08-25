Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against C3.ai, Inc. (AI)

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired C3.ai, Inc. (“C3.ai” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AI) between February 26, 2025 and August 8, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to C3.ai’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk to C3.ai’s profitability from Defendant CEO Thomas M. Siebel’s health concerns. In truth, according to the Complaint, C3.ai’s optimistic reports of growth, earnings potential, and anticipated margins fell short of reality as they relied far too heavily on the health and effectiveness of C3.ai’s CEO.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of C3.ai should contact the Firm prior to the October 21, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .