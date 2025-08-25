Aspen Aerogels, Inc. to Participate in the Barclays 39th Annual Energy-Power Conference

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the “Company”), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 39th Annual Barclays Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 3, to be held at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel in New York, NY.

Ricardo C. Rodriguez, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, and Neal Baranosky, Senior Director, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

In addition, the conference will feature a Fireside Chat with Mr. Rodriguez, the Fireside Chat is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. A live webcast of the Fireside Chat can be accessed here or on the Investor Relations section of Aspen’s website where it will be available for one year.

For those interested in arranging a meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Barclays representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Aspen is headquartered in Northborough, Mass. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contacts:

Neal Baranosky

nbaranosky@aerogel.com

Phone: (508) 691-1111 x 8



Georg Venturatos / Patrick Hall

Gateway Group

ASPN@gateway-grp.com

Phone: (949) 574-3860