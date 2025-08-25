Verizon elects Jennifer K. Mann to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today announced the election of Jennifer K. Mann, Executive Vice President and President, North America Operating Unit of The Coca-Cola Company, to the Verizon Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“Jennifer is a highly accomplished leader who brings to Verizon a wealth of consumer, marketing, brand management and strategic planning expertise acquired during her 28-year career at Coca-Cola,” said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. “She leads Coca-Cola’s largest operating unit and possesses substantial and proven experience overseeing the integration and strategic management of large-scale acquisitions and investments. We look forward to Jennifer’s contributions to the board as we continue to execute on our customer-first strategy and expand our broadband network through the pending acquisition of Frontier.”

With the addition of Ms. Mann, the Verizon board consists of 11 directors with a broad mix of perspectives and expertise.

Ms. Mann has served as an Executive Vice President of Coca-Cola since January 2024 and President, North America Operating Unit since 2023, and is responsible for the oversight of the company’s operations in the United States and Canada. She served as President, Global Ventures of Coca-Cola from 2019 to 2022, and was responsible for globally scaling the Costa Coffee acquisition and the company’s investment in Monster Beverage Corp. Previously, Ms. Mann served as Chief People Officer of Coca-Cola from 2017 to 2019. She joined Coca-Cola in 1997 in its North America business and has held a wide range of positions in the company’s operations and customer leadership.

Ms. Mann holds a B.A. in Accounting from Georgia State University and serves on the boards of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Morehouse College and Ronald McDonald House Charities, reflecting her deep commitment to community and education.

