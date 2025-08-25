Investors Sue SelectQuote (SLQT) After DOJ Intervenes in Kickback Lawsuit – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new securities class-action lawsuit has been filed against SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) and its executives after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced its intervention in a separate lawsuit against the company. This federal involvement triggered a sharp 19% decline in SelectQuote’s stock price on May 1, 2025, leading to significant investor losses.

The lawsuit, known as Pahlkotter v. SelectQuote, Inc. et al., is on behalf of investors who purchased SelectQuote securities between September 9, 2020, and May 1, 2025.

Class Period: Sept. 9, 2020 – May 1, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 10, 2025

The Heart of the Allegations

The securities complaint alleges that SelectQuote made false and misleading statements to investors by failing to disclose critical details about its business practices, particularly concerning its Medicare Advantage (MA) sales.

While the company publicly claimed to provide "unbiased advice" and "unbiased comparison shopping" for MA plans, the lawsuit contends that SelectQuote secretly:

Directed Medicare beneficiaries to specific insurers' plans based on compensation, not the customer's best interests.

based on compensation, not the customer's best interests. Received illegal kickbacks for steering beneficiaries toward particular plans.

for steering beneficiaries toward particular plans. Violated federal laws and regulations, including the False Claims Act.



These claims are based on the DOJ's complaint, which alleges that from 2016 through at least 2021, SelectQuote received tens of millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks.

The DOJ also claims the company discriminated against less profitable beneficiaries and repeatedly directed customers to the highest-paying plans.

SelectQuote’s stock price is down over 40% over the last six months, underscoring the significant impact of the legal challenges on the company’s value.

Hagens Berman’s Investigation

Hagens Berman is conducting a detailed investigation into whether SelectQuote’s revenues were artificially inflated by these alleged deceptive practices.

“The DOJ’s involvement elevates these claims beyond simple business disputes and paints a stark picture of a company’s alleged actions. We’re scrutinizing whether the promised 'unbiased' model was just a public-facing narrative while a different, and illegal, story unfolded behind the scenes. The swift and severe stock drop speaks to the gravity of these newly revealed allegations,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

