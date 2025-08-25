Trash Pandas Utah Launches Dumpster Rental Service Across Salt Lake County, Led by Serial Entrepreneur Michael Harrison

Salt Lake City, Utah , Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trash Pandas Utah, a new locally owned dumpster rental company, officially launched this week to serve homeowners, contractors, and businesses throughout Salt Lake County. Founded by Salt Lake entrepreneur Michael Harrison, the company enters the market with a brand-new fleet of 20-yard roll-off dumpsters and a focus on fast service, transparent pricing, and community-driven values.





Trash Pandas Utah takes delivery of its new fleet of ten 20-yard dumpsters, marking the official launch of operations in Salt Lake City.





Harrison is no stranger to building companies that resonate with the community. After selling a fitness equipment company, he purchased Rhino Linings in 2019, growing it to four times its original size before exiting in 2023 with a seven-figure sale. Along the way, he tied his business closely to the community by supporting veterans and first responders through discounts, sponsorships, and local partnerships.

Now, Harrison is applying the same formula of customer-first service, community ties, and strong marketing execution to the waste management industry.

“After my last business, I wasn’t looking for just another venture — I wanted something fun, practical, and rooted in serving the community,” Harrison said. “When I saw how straightforward and impactful dumpster rentals could be for families, contractors, and small businesses, I knew it was the right move. Trash Pandas Utah is about keeping it simple, honest, and valuable for the people here in Salt Lake City.”

The Launch of Trash Pandas Utah



Trash Pandas Utah begins operations with a brand-new Peterbilt 536 truck and 10 roll-off dumpsters built by Mac Corporation. The fleet currently offers 20-yard containers ideal for remodels, cleanouts, landscaping projects, and light construction. As demand grows, Harrison plans to expand into larger 30- and 40-yard dumpsters.

The company’s early advantage lies in Harrison’s marketing expertise and long-term perspective. With years of experience in SEO, paid ads, and brand building, he intends to bring a professional, growth-focused approach to an industry often dominated by short-term operators.

A Proven Entrepreneur, Rooted in Salt Lake City, Utah



Harrison describes himself as “retired but restless,” having stepped away from daily operations after selling Rhino Linings before returning to entrepreneurship. His drive, combined with a track record of scaling companies, positions Trash Pandas Utah to quickly become a trusted name in waste solutions across the region.

“Michael has brought high-value services and products to Salt Lake City before, and he’s doing it again,” said a supporter familiar with his career. “Trash Pandas Utah is another example of his ability to see opportunity and turn it into something the whole community benefits from.”

About Trash Pandas Utah

Founded by Michael Harrison, Trash Pandas Utah provides reliable dumpster rental services throughout Salt Lake County, including Salt Lake City, South Jordan, West Jordan, Sandy, Murray, Draper, and surrounding areas. Built on community values and customer-focused service, the company offers straightforward pricing, clean equipment, and flexible scheduling. More information is available at https://trashpandasutah.com/.

Press Contact



Name: Trash Pandas Utah

Address: Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

Phone Number: (801) 228-0661



