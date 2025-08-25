Pacific General Expands Private Equity Presence in South Korea with Key New Hire

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific General, a New York based investment firm specializing in consumer and industrials private equity investments, announced today that Greg Yun has joined its private equity team as a Managing Director. Mr. Yun will be based in Seoul, South Korea, where he will lead partnership investments with South Korean strategic investors into U.S. opportunities and play a key role to deepen investor relations in South Korea. His role will also encompass investments in South Korean companies with strong cross-border growth potential, particularly in the U.S.

Dajeong Lee, Partner of Pacific General, said, “Greg is an invaluable addition to our team as we continue to scale our private equity business. His in-depth expertise and experience in both the U.S. and Korean markets will play a critical role in strengthening our partnerships with Korean companies pursuing strategic acquisitions in the U.S. He will also help bring unique co-investment opportunities that our New York team originates and underwrites to the investor community in South Korea. We are pleased to welcome him and look forward to the strategic impact he will bring to our private equity platform.”

Mr. Yun brings 13 years of experience in international M&A and capital raising transactions as well as principal investing across various sectors including consumer and industrials. He started his career at Blackstone’s M&A Group and later spent 9 years at PJT Partners in their New York, London and Hong Kong offices before he moved to Seoul and joined Yellow Sea Management, a private investment firm in South Korea.

Greg Yun adds, “I am delighted to join Pacific General and spearhead its Korea private equity practice. Pacific General is uniquely positioned to bridge South Korea’s strategic capabilities with U.S. middle-market opportunities — driving and backing Korean companies’ expansion into the U.S. while connecting U.S. businesses with Korean partners. I look forward to reinforcing our leadership position in cross-border private equity, shaping enduring opportunities and creating lasting value for businesses and investors across both shores of the Pacific.”

About Pacific General

Pacific General is an investment firm focusing on private equity and real estate. The firm specializes in originating, structuring, and investing in transactions, and leverages its cross-border expertise and network to create value. The firm operates with offices in New York and Seoul, South Korea with a presence in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

