BCUC Accepts BC Hydro 2024 Call for Power Electricity Purchase Agreements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) accepted 10 energy purchase agreements between BC Hydro and proponents of its 2024 call for clean or renewable electricity.

BC Hydro selected nine wind projects and one solar project that will provide approximately 4,830 gigawatt hours of energy per year from new clean or renewable power-generating facilities in BC. The energy purchase agreements have 30-year terms and reflect an average bid price of $74 per megawatt hour. Energy deliveries are expected to begin in fiscal 2031.

After a public and transparent review process, the BCUC found that the energy purchase agreements are in the public interest in accordance with the criteria in section 71 of the Utilities Commission Act.

In its review, the BCUC considered the province’s energy objectives, the amount and cost of the energy to be purchased, the consistency of the energy purchases with BC Hydro’s long-term resource plan, and the adequacy of BC Hydro’s consultation with First Nations, among other items.

The BCUC viewed BC Hydro’s 2024 Call for Power to be a fair, transparent, and competitive process for procuring additional energy required to meet BC Hydro’s customer needs, and found the price of the energy to be reasonable.

The energy purchase agreements will further the province’s goal of achieving energy self-sufficiency with electricity generated from 100% clean or renewable sources. They will also encourage economic development and the creation and retention of jobs for First Nations and rural communities as the projects are located across the province and include First Nations equity partnerships ranging from 49% to 51%.

The BCUC also assessed BC Hydro’s consultation with First Nations and found it had adequately consulted with those potentially affected by its decision to enter into these energy purchase agreements.

Background

In March 2024, the BCUC approved BC Hydro’s 2021 Integrated Resource Plan, which looked at the utility’s energy needs over the next 20 years. The BCUC found that BC Hydro would need more clean and renewable electricity as early as 2029 to address an energy shortage.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is an independent regulatory body, responsible for regulating BC’s energy utilities, basic automobile insurance rates, and intra-provincial pipeline rates. It is the BCUC’s role to balance the interests of ratepayers and other stakeholders with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted. The BCUC is also the Administrator of BC’s Fuel Price Transparency Act and is responsible for collecting and publishing information about gasoline and diesel activities in BC, in an effort to promote competitiveness and public confidence in the fuel market.

