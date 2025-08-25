C3.ai, Inc. Stockholder Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against C3.ai, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) securities between February 26, 2025 and August 8, 2025. C3.ai is a global artificial intelligence application software company.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Misled Investors Regarding the Impact of its CEO's Health on its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose the impact the Chief Executive Officer's health was having on the Company's ability to close deals, that its management was unable or otherwise ineffectual in minimizing that impact, and that C3.ai would not be able to execute upon its profit and potential growth as a result.

Plaintiff alleges that on August 8, 2025, C3 AI announced disappointing preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2026. The Company attributed its poor sales results and lowered guidance on “the reorganization with new leadership” and the health ailments of its Chief Executive Officer. On this news, the price of C3.ai common stock fell from $22.13 per share on August 8, 2025, to $16.47 per share on August 11, 2025, a decline of over 25%.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against C3.ai, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by October 21, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against C3.ai, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.