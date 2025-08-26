Goldmoney Inc. Announces Change of Auditor

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), today announces that is has changed its auditor from KPMG LLP (the “Former Auditor”) to BDO Canada LLP (the “Successor Auditor”).

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor has resigned effective August 14, 2025, and the Board of Directors has appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor of the Company effective August 19, to hold such office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.

The Former Auditor has not expressed any modified opinions in the Former Auditor’s reports on the financial statements of the Company for the two most recently completed fiscal years or for the period subsequent to the most recently completed fiscal year up to and including the effective date of resignation. There were also no reportable events as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice on SEDAR+, together with letters from both the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, confirming that they agree with the information contained in such notice.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) specializes in the investment and custody of enduring real assets. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers precious metals trading services to clients, including secure custody and storage solutions. Goldmoney also maintains diversified interests in property investment and jewelry manufacturing. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

Media and Investor Relations inquiries:

Sean Ty

Chief Financial Officer

Goldmoney Inc.

+1 647 250 7098

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to certain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “may”, “potential” and “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. All information other than information regarding historical fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that Goldmoney Inc. believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current expectations the Company regarding future results or events based on information that is currently available. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur. Such forward-looking information in this release speak only as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the business of the Company and its financial performance. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company’s operating history; history of operating losses; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; fluctuations in the market price of the Company’s common shares; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; legal and regulatory change and uncertainty; jurisdictional factors associated with international operations; foreign restrictions on the Company’s operations; product development and rapid technological change; dependence on technical infrastructure; protection of intellectual property; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; network security risks; risk of system failure or inadequacy; the Company’s ability to manage rapid growth; competition; the ability to identify opportunities for growth internally and through acquisitions and strategic relationships on terms which are economic or at all; the ability to identify and complete the acquisition of suitable real estate investment opportunities on terms which are economic or at all; effectiveness of the Company’s risk management and internal controls; use of the Company’s services for improper or illegal purposes; uninsured and underinsured losses; theft & risk of physical harm to personnel; precious metal trading risks; and volatility of precious metals prices & public interest in precious metals investment; and those risks set out in the Company’s most recently filed annual information form, available on SEDAR+. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law.