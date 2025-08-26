Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market Forecast to Hit $14.2 Billion by 2028

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by offering type (software, hardware, services), device type, deployment (on-premise, cloud), application, end user (academic institutions, corporates) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" The global AR and VR in Education Industry Size was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 29.6% between 2023 and 2028.

The rise in demand for AR and VR devices is attributed to Enhanced understanding through visualization, transforming corporate training through immersive augmented and virtual reality technologies, advancing education through ongoing innovation and expansion in AR & VR technology, the emergence of advancing personalized learning experiences, and real-world application and career readiness.

Sony Group Corporation (Japan),

HTC Corporation (Taiwan),

Meta (US),

Google (US),

Microsoft (US),

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan),

Vuzix (US),

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (US),

Anthology Inc. (US),

Lenovo (Hong Kong).

By Offering Type, Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Industry for Software Segment to account larger market share in the forecasted year.

The software segment accounted for the larger market share in 2028. The growth of software AR and VR in education is supported by technological advancements and cost reductions. As technology advances, it becomes more accessible and affordable, allowing educational institutions to integrate AR and VR solutions into their curricula. The availability of user-friendly software tools and platforms also reduces the barriers to entry for educators and encourages the development of AR and VR content. Also, the increasing adoption and integration of AR and VR technologies into educational settings, transforming traditional learning methods and enhancing the overall educational experience.

By Deployment, Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Industry for Cloud to account for a larger market share in the forecasted year.

The cloud deployment accounted for the larger market share in 2028. The growth of the cloud deployment segment in AR and VR for education is driven by factors such as scalability and flexibility, reduced infrastructure costs, accessibility and anytime, anywhere learning, collaboration and content sharing, centralized management and updates, enhanced security, and data privacy, integration with learning management systems, and continuous innovation and updates.

By Device Type, Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Industry for Projectors & Displays to account for a larger market share in the forecasted year.

The projectors & displays accounted for the larger market share in 2028. The advancements in display technology have greatly contributed to the growth of projectors and display devices in AR and VR. High-resolution displays, improved color reproduction, and faster refresh rates have enhanced the visual quality of AR and VR content, creating more realistic and immersive experiences. This has increased the demand for high-quality projectors and display devices capable of delivering these enhanced visuals.

Regional Analysis of AR VR in Education Industry

By Region, Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Industry for North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

North America held the largest share of the AR and VR in education industry in 2028. The education industry always seeks growth in North America, due to the presence of many prominent educational institutions and the quality education provided by them. Technological advancements have led to the rise in the adoption of smart education and technologically advanced classrooms in educational and corporate setups, which help to create a learning environment that is focused on an individual’s or organization’s learning needs. The US and Canada are the top contributing countries to the virtual classroom market in this region. These countries have established economies, which empower them to strongly invest in R&D activities. Moreover, the startup culture in North America is growing rapidly in comparison to the other regions. The rapid digitalization across industry verticals, the increasing adoption of smart connected devices, and the rising technological advancements have further fueled the growth of the education sector in this region.

In 2028, Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest CAGR of the overall AR and VR in education market

In 2028, Asia Pacific region can be attributed to factors such as technological advancements, investment and government support, a large and diverse student population, demand for high-quality education, e-learning and remote education, cultural preservation and heritage education, industry collaboration and partnerships, rising digital literacy, market competitiveness, and research and development initiatives. These factors collectively contribute to the increasing integration of AR and VR technologies in educational practices, transforming the learning experiences of students in the Asia Pacific region.