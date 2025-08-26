Stoker’s Launches Fine Cut Wintergreen in Convenient Can Format

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stoker’s®, a leading brand in premium smokeless tobacco, has launched its popular Fine Cut Wintergreen in a convenient 1.2-ounce can, now in 15 states. This new offering expands the brand’s moist smokeless tobacco (MST) portfolio and provides more variety and portability for longtime fans and adult dippers discovering Stoker’s for the first time.

Previously sold only in 12-ounce tubs, Stoker’s Fine Cut Wintergreen has developed a strong following for its smooth flavor, optimal moisture and consistent quality. The new can format delivers the same trusted product in a compact, on-the-go package that prioritizes convenience and freshness.

“Our consumers have been asking for a Fine Cut Wintergreen can — and we listened,” said Thomas Helms III, senior brand director at Stoker’s. “This launch not only fills a key gap in our MST lineup but also delivers outstanding value and performance at retail.”

Retail and Category Impact



Cans play a key role in driving trial, while tubs continue to support long-term category growth. According to internal data, stores carrying both Stoker’s cans and tubs see MST sales up to three to five times higher than those who do not. The addition of the can format offers retailers new opportunities to meet consumer demand across both trial and value segments.

Product Highlights – Stoker’s Fine Cut Wintergreen Can:

Classic 1.2-ounce can format

100% American-grown tobacco and USA made

Smooth fire cured tobacco with balanced wintergreen flavor

Popular Fine cut style represents one-third of industry volume.

Backed by more than 85 years of Stoker’s craftsmanship



The Fine Cut Wintergreen can is available now in select retail stores and will continue rolling out nationwide throughout 2025, in both independent and chain retailers, as Stoker’s continues to expand distribution.

For more information, visit Stokers.com or follow Stoker’s on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube or Truth Social. Consumers may purchase Stoker’s Fine Cut Wintergreen 1.2 oz. on Stokers.com. For Retail purchases, visit TPBMarketplace.com.

About Stoker’s

Stoker’s® has a proud heritage dating back to 1940. The brand holds the No. 2 position in the chewing tobacco category and is one of the fastest-growing brands in the moist snuff segment. The portfolio also includes the legacy Beech-Nut® brand, launched in 1897, along with a variety of chewing tobacco products that deliver flavor and value to a wide range of consumers. Stoker’s® is made and distributed by Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB), a leading manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded consumer products.

