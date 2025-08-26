Tax Deeds AI by Tax Lien Wealth Builders Launches National Workshops on AI-Driven Tax Deed Investing

Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tax Deeds AI, powered by Tax Lien Wealth Builders™ LLC, is hosting a series of hands-on workshops across the United States to help individuals learn the fundamentals of tax deed research and auctions with the support of artificial intelligence. The workshops are structured to provide step-by-step training that combines advanced data analysis with practical education that does not require a real estate license of a significant starting capital.

Tax Deeds Case Studies

Tax deed investing has existed for decades, yet many potential investors are deterred by the amount of research required, complex paperwork, and outdated systems found in many county offices. Tax Deeds AI aims to lower these barriers by demonstrating how AI technology and Online Tools can streamline research and analysis, allowing participants to focus on decision-making rather than data management.

“Most people are intrigued by real estate opportunities but find the process of researching tax deeds overwhelming,” said Scott Bell, the Founder of Tax Lien Wealth Builders. “By integrating artificial intelligence and online tools into the training, participants can learn to cut through the complexity and focus on building the skills they need to approach this market with clarity.”

A Tech-Enabled Approach to Education

Tax Deeds AI’s workshops introduce participants to AI-powered and online tools capable of scanning through records from over 50 counties in minutes. What would normally take weeks of manual research can now be completed in far less time, giving participants a clearer starting point.

The training demonstrates how participants can:

Identify opportunities for efficiently using AI-driven and online search tools to review property records across multiple counties.

Learn how auction structures can create opportunities for properties to change hands at reduced purchase thresholds compared to traditional sales.

Review market and property data in a structured format, simplifying complex details into actionable information.

Apply informed strategies in navigating county-level actions, paperwork requirements, and deed acquisition processes.

Gain confidence through practice and support, working with both AI-powered analysis, online tools and coaching resources designed to reinforce learning.

Combining Technology with Human Support

While the AI platform and online tools provide automation and efficiency, the workshops also emphasize the importance of human-led guidance and coaching. Attendees will have opportunities to work directly with seasoned instructors, practice the research methods, and connect with support team who can answer questions beyond the event.

“Technology alone is not enough,” explained Bell. “Participants need a system, training, and community support. Our Tax Deeds AI workshops combine all three elements, ensuring attendees leave with practical skills, confidence, and people they can call for help.”

Participant Experiences

The initial reception to the first Tax Deeds AI workshop attendees have been positive. Some participants described how the program has helped them better understand research methods, application processes, and approaches to decision-making in this field.

Tobias Strummer shared that the sessions clarified aspects of the process he previously found challenging, noting that the instruction “filled in the missing pieces I needed.”

Bruce and Nelly Ngo reported that after training they felt equipped to expand their participation in county applications and later explored property renovation opportunities, explaining that the system “gave us everything we were missing.”

Angelo Pippas said the coaching sessions reshaped how he approached opportunities, reflecting that “the one-on-one guidance changed my entire investment approach.”

According to Tax Deeds AI, these participants were not experienced investors but individuals seeking to learn a new system. Their feedback highlights the program’s focus on making tax deed investing concepts more approachable for those without prior industry background.



These accounts represent individual perspectives on the educational experience and are not indicative of guaranteed results.

Expanding Nationwide Access

The Tax Deeds AI workshops are being scheduled across the country to make it possible for more individuals to participate and learn more about leveraging AI and online tools in investing. Each session is structured to balance classroom-style instruction with live demonstrations and practical exercises.

The goal is not simply to inform attendees about tax deed investing but to allow them to practice the process in a supportive environment. The events are intended for individuals who may be unfamiliar with the field but are curious to learn how AI and online tools can be applied in real-world contexts.

“Tax deed investing has historically been seen as something reserved for experienced investors,” Bell added. “Our workshops are about showing everyday people that with the right tools and training, this market can be understood and navigated step by step.”

To learn more about Tax Deeds AI and to register for upcoming sessions, please visit https://www.taxlienwealthbuilders.com.

About Tax Deeds AI

Tax Deeds AI, powered by Tax Lien Wealth Builders™ LLC, provides educational workshops that integrate AI-driven and online research tools with live coaching and hands-on practice. The program is designed to help individuals understand and navigate tax deed investing through guided instruction, technology support, and accessible training resources.

Disclaimer: “Any income or earnings examples shown are only estimates of what is possible. There is no guarantee that you will achieve the same results. Your level of success depends on many factors including your skills, knowledge, effort, and market conditions. We do not guarantee that you will earn any money using the strategies, techniques, or ideas presented. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Testimonials and examples are not typical and do not represent a guarantee of your success.”





