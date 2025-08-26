Media relations:

Capgemini to acquire Cloud4C, a leader in hybrid cloud platform services

Cloud4C’s market-leading hyper automation and AI-ready platforms to reinforce the Group’s leadership in cloud managed services

Paris, August 26, 2025 – Capgemini has signed an agreement to acquire Cloud4C, a leading provider of automation-driven managed services for hybrid and sovereign cloud environments. Cloud4C helps enterprises migrate, manage and optimize their technology and data leveraging its low-code, AI-ready platform and vertical specific frameworks, designed for the specific needs of businesses and industries. A global premium partner for SAP in S/4 HANA Cloud, Cloud4C has also established strong relationships with other key technology vendors and hyperscalers. The acquisition is expected to close in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions for a transaction of this nature.

Founded in 2014, Cloud4C’s 1,600-strong team specializes in platform-based services with AI operations and automation capabilities. Cloud4C helps clients to develop and implement their cloud strategy through consulting, stack migration and efficient management, as well as providing hybrid cloud solutions for sovereignty. The company boasts a set of comprehensive end-to-end service offerings built on deep tech proficiency, with hyper-automated AI cloud operations across the stack (from infrastructure through to application login). Cloud4C also provides value-added services such as process automation, disaster recovery, data loss prevention, business continuity, cybersecurity, industry and sovereign compliances.

This acquisition will expand Capgemini’s footprint in the fast-growing cloud managed services market1. It will enable the Group to further develop industry specific packaged frameworks, intellectual property (IP) and generative AI (gen AI) solutions for cloud management and seamless migrations. It would also bring immediate cross-selling opportunities across Capgemini clients, as well as offering the breadth of Capgemini’s expertise to Cloud4C’s clients.

Furthermore, this transaction will accelerate Capgemini’s SAP leadership notably in end-to-end SAP services, through the combination of Syniti’s2 data expertise with Cloud4C’s SAP cloud management.

“Cloud4C has an impressive track record in large-scale cloud transformations, thanks to its cutting-edge, highly automated AI platform and processes,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini. “Its status as a global premium partner of RISE with SAP makes it a natural fit for Capgemini as we have been a strategic partner with SAP for decades. This acquisition will enable the Group to champion gen AI-powered cloud automation platforms, coupled with scalable industry-specific solutions that we know our clients want and need across the world.”

“Cloud4C has been a fast growth company with operations in 29 countries. From the beginning, our goal was to build a process-driven, highly automated cloud services platform focused on innovation, trust, and security. Joining a global leader like Capgemini represents an exciting next chapter, enabling us to scale our cloud migration and management frameworks more efficiently. I’m immensely proud of what our team has built,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Cloud4C. “We look forward to combining our strengths with those of Capgemini to meet the needs of its international client base.”

1 15% CAGR over 2024-2027, source IDC

2 In December 2024, Capgemini acquired Syniti, specialist in managing complex data quality, data migration and data governance initiatives

