Sinopec deploys 65,000 Sercel land nodes for complex 3D survey in Mexico

Paris, France – August 26, 2025

Viridien has announced that its Sensing & Monitoring business line, marketed under the Sercel brand, has sold and successfully delivered a complete land nodal acquisition system to Sinopec, one of the world’s leading energy companies. The system, featuring 65,000 WiNG nodes, is currently being deployed to acquire a 3D seismic survey spanning approximately 3,000 square kilometers in the Tabasco and Veracruz regions of Mexico.

The project covers a variety of challenging terrains, including plains, flooded areas, swamps, and hills. It has already moved into the production phase, with operations running smoothly on the ground. The WiNG system’s exceptional performance, efficiency and reliability are playing a key role in ensuring the delivery of optimal data quality for outstanding subsurface imaging, even in difficult field conditions.

Engineered for complex environments—including marshlands and dense vegetation—the Sercel WiNG system combines a fully scalable architecture with advanced wireless communication technology to deliver high-density, high-resolution seismic data under the toughest conditions. Thanks to its proven Pathfinder transmission management technology, field crews can monitor the entire acquisition spread in real time, enabling thorough and efficient quality control throughout the operation.

Jerome Denigot, Head of Sensing & Monitoring, Viridien, said, “This delivery marks an important milestone in our long-standing partnership with Sinopec. We are especially pleased that survey production is underway and progressing as planned. It highlights the strength of our technology and the quality of support our teams provide on-site. This significant project further solidifies Sercel’s presence in Latin America and confirms the growing worldwide adoption of nodal acquisition systems for large, high-end seismic exploration surveys. This will enable us to demonstrate the full potential of our Sercel nodal range, including our latest Accel drop node.”

About Viridien:

Viridien (www.viridiengroup.com) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: FR001400PVN6).

Contacts

Investor Relations

Alexandre Leroy

Tel: + 33 6 85 18 44 31

E-Mail: ir@viridengroup.com Media Relations

Sara Pink-Zerling

Tel: + 33 6 37 57 95 44

E-Mail: media.relations@viridiengroup.com





Attachment