Danone further accelerates its Renew transformation and announces the next stage of its leadership structure

Danone announces today an evolution of its leadership structure. The company will operate through 3 geographies: EMEA, Asia Pacific and Americas. This leaner organization marks a further step in the deployment of the second chapter of Renew Danone. It will further enhance the company’s agility and market impact.

To this effect, as of January 1st, 2026:

Pablo Perversi is appointed President EMEA (Europe, Turkey, Middle East and Africa),

is appointed President EMEA (Europe, Turkey, Middle East and Africa), Bruno Chevot is appointed President APAC (Asia-Pacific),

is appointed President APAC (Asia-Pacific), Henri Bruxelles is appointed President Americas.





reporting to Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta, Group Deputy CEO, in charge of geographies and categories.

Christian Stammkoetter, currently President for Asia, Africa and the Middle East (AMEA), has decided to leave Danone to pursue a new challenge, after 19 years with the company. He will remain in his role until the end of the year.

Henri Bruxelles will keep his JV and partners responsibilities.

Laurent Sacchi, General Secretary, will assume leadership of Sustainability to continue delivering our health mission through sustainability and social impact.



Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Chief Executive Officer said:

“As part of the next chapter of our Renew Danone strategy, we have decided to further accelerate our transformation, with a more compact and simpler organisation at the top of the company. These changes help us move forward with even greater focus and agility.

Although Christian will be with us until the end of the year, on behalf of all of us at Danone I would like to thank him for his leadership and dedication to Danone over the last two decades. We all wish him every success in his next role.”

