FansRevenue Acquires DivaTraffic, Solidifying Its Position as the Ultimate Platform for Content Creators to Monetize and Grow Their Audience

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FansRevenue is proud to announce its acquisition of DivaTraffic, a renowned traffic generation service used by models, studios, agencies, and content creators worldwide. This strategic acquisition marks another significant milestone in FansRevenue’s ongoing mission to provide comprehensive growth and monetization tools for creators in the digital economy.

“Acquiring DivaTraffic was a natural step in our mission to offer the best tools and resources for our creators,” said Olivier Bourque, CEO of FansRevenue. “By bringing DivaTraffic into the FansRevenue ecosystem, we can offer a fully unified solution combining traffic generation, content discovery, and brand building. This creates a seamless experience for creators aiming to scale their online presence and monetize their audience more efficiently. So far, people within the industry have been very enthusiastic with the announcement.”

FansRevenue and DivaTraffic remain firmly committed to innovation. Since the acquisition, several new features have already been introduced to DivaTraffic, including the addition of Display Ads alongside the existing Pop Under inventory; this enhancement allows for more qualified customers to be acquired, translating into more revenue for the content creators.

This expansion builds on FansRevenue’s recent initiatives, particularly the successful launch of OnlyNews, a creator-focused news platform that debuted earlier this year. OnlyNews has quickly become the go-to destination for exclusive interviews, creator announcements, and trending stories. It provides content creators with enhanced visibility and significant exposure in the entertainment economy.

“We strongly believe that offering a one-stop shop for content creators will help them focus on what they do best: creating content,” added Bourque.

About DivaTraffic

Created in 2016, DivaTraffic, a product of Diva Technologies AS, specializes in traffic and advertising tools tailored for the live-streaming industry. With over 20,000 users, it is a traffic network service designed to help broadcasters and online content creators expand their audience and drive more traffic to their streams and content. Learn more about this service: https://divatraffic.com/