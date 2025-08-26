Aquafeed Market Forecast Report 2025: Global Aquafeed Market to Hit $96B by 2030 Driven by Seafood Demand and Sustainability

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aquafeed Market - Ingredients, Forms, End-User Species and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Aquafeed supplements available currently are highly sustainable because of including alternative ingredients and functional supplements that enable in reducing ecological impact, even while enhancing animal health. Aquafeed is a vital component of aquaculture because of its nutritional, immune-resistant and growth-promoting properties, offering a balanced composition that outdoes farm-made feed in these contexts.

The global market size for Aquafeed is estimated at US$67.8 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to post a 2024-2030 CAGR of 6% in reaching a projected US$96 billion by 2030. The growing worldwide demand for Aquafeed can be attributed to several factors, with a major one including rising consumption of seafood. Increasing population, urbanization and awareness about the benefits of consuming seafood have been stimulating the market for Aquafeed.



Estimates indicate that per capita consumption of fish is likely to exceed 20 kilograms by 2030, further bolstering aquaculture and aquafeed demand. Statistics from the Food & Agricultural Organization show that in 2022, aquaculture production stood at 131 million metric tons, of which fish production accounted for more than 50% share. This growth has been especially evident in Asia-Pacific, with countries, such as China, India and Vietnam leading.





Aquafeed Regional Market Analysis



Other than being the largest global market for Aquafeed, with an estimated share of 48.7% in 2024, Asia-Pacific is also likely to be the fastest growing, forecast to maintain a 2024-2030 compounded annual rate of 7.2%. Various factors, including economic, demographic, environmental and policy-driven are contributing to the region's dominance. Asia-Pacific's aquaculture production corners about 90% of the global output, in which China, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam are leaders. This immense productivity drives significant demand for Aquafeed in supporting species, such as carp, tilapia, shrimp and catfish, among others.



The region is known for cultivating a wide variety of aquatic species, each of which needs specialized aquafeed formulations. Examples include China's leading position in carp and tilapia production, with Vietnam being a key producer and exporter of shrimps. A greater awareness about the health benefits of consuming seafood, such as high omega-3 content and low fat, has been boosting consumption. Estimates of annual per capita consumption of fish in China stand at 40 kg, among the highest worldwide, which is further bolstering aquaculture expansion and Aquafeed demand.



Aquafeed Market Report Scope



This global report on Aquafeed analyzes the market based on ingredient, form, end-user species, application and function for the period 2021-2030 with projections from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$.

In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Key Topics Covered:

Aquafeed Market by Geographic Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, Norway, Spain and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Ecuador and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa

Aquafeed Market by Ingredient

Additives

Amino Acids

Antioxidants

Binders

Enzymes

Feed Acidifiers

Prebiotics & Probiotics

Vitamins & Minerals

Algae-Based Ingredients

Animal-Based Ingredients Fishmeal Fish Oil Other Animal-Based Ingredients (Incl. Blood Meal, Meat & Bone Meal and Poultry By-Products)

Insect-Based Ingredients

Plant-Based Ingredients Corn Soybean Other Plant-Based Ingredients (Incl. Pea Protein, Seaweed & Wheat)



Aquafeed Market by Form

Dry

Moist

Wet

Aquafeed Market by End-User Species

Crustaceans Crabs Krill Lobsters Shrimp

Fish Carp Catfish Salmon Tilapia Trout Other Fish Species (Incl. Grouper, Rainbow Trout, Sea Bass, Sea Bream & Sturgeon)

Mollusks Mussels Oysters Other Mollusk Species (Incl. Chitons, Clams, Octopus, Scallops, Snails & Squid)



Aquafeed Market by Application

Starter Feed

Grower Feed

Finisher Feed

Brooder Feed

Aquafeed Market by Function

Digestibility

Health Maintenance

Palatability & Texture Enhancement

Specialized Nutrition

Other Functions (Incl. Growth Promotion & Immunity Support)

