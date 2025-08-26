Aircraft Fuel Cells Global Market Overview 2025 | APUs Lead With 48.8% Share in 2024 While Main Propulsion Systems Poised for Fastest 28.4% CAGR Through 2030 Amid Net-Zero Push

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Fuel Cells - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aircraft fuel cells market is estimated at US$1.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.7 billion by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of 16.4%.

This report on Aircraft Fuel Cells analyzes the global and regional markets based on Fuel Type, Technology, Power Output, Application and Aircraft Type for the period 2021-2030 with forecasts from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Market growth is driven by the aviation sector's transition toward sustainable technologies amid tightening global emission regulations, particularly those set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Hydrogen fuel cells are central to this transformation, offering a clean energy solution to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and support net-zero carbon goals. Technological advancements in fuel cell design - including increased energy density, weight reduction, and improved durability - are expanding their applicability in both manned and unmanned aircraft.

The 0-100 kW power range segment dominates the market due to its relevance for UAVs, eVTOL aircraft, and other lightweight aviation platforms. Key initiatives like ZeroAvia's hydrogen-electric propulsion systems and Airbus' ZEROe program underscore the growing commitment to fuel cell adoption across the aviation value chain.



Aircraft Fuel Cells Regional Market Analysis



North America forms the leading global market for Aircraft Fuel Cells, estimated to account for a share of 39.8% in 2024. The region is home to an advanced aerospace ecosystem and policies, such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (2022) that provide tax credits and grants for clean energy, boosting wider adoption technologies, such as Aircraft Fuel Cells. The presence of Boeing and other manufacturers is driving demand for fuel cells in commercial and military applications, with their application in UAVs and defense systems rising rapidly for quiet, efficient power.

On the other hand, the market for Aircraft Fuel Cells in Europe is slated to register the fastest 2024-2030 CAGR of 26.3%, fueled by aggressive decarbonization goals. The European Union's Fit for 55 and net-zero aviation targets by 2050 are boosting the adoption of fuel cells, with further sustenance being provided by the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU).

The region is also focusing on hydrogen fuel cells, especially Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs), for propulsion and APUs. Further innovation is being propelled by projects, such as Airbus' ZEROe and Germany's BALIS (1.5 MW fuel cell powertrain). Airlines are also being encouraged to adopt cleaner technologies because of stringent ICAO and EU emissions standards.



Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Analysis by Fuel Type



With a share estimated at 60.1% in 2024, Hydrogen is by far the most popular fuel used in Aircraft Fuel Cells. The high energy density and zero-carbon emissions offered by hydrogen fuel cells make them highly suited for aviation applications, particularly for propulsion and auxiliary power units (APUs). Adoption of these fuel cells is also being driven by major projects, such as Airbus' ZEROe, ZeroAvia's hydrogen-electric powertrains and HyPoint's high-power-density fuel cells owing to the clean output provided by this fuel in terms of water and heat only. While growth is also being supported by investments in hydrogen production and refueling, the challenge of limited airport infrastructure needs to be overcome.

In terms of growth, though the global market for Biofuel-based Aircraft Fuel Cells is poised to post the fastest CAGR of 20% over 2024-2030, a major factor for which is their use of organic matter for generating electricity, which matches the aviation industry's net-zero goals and also minimizes dependence on fossil fuels. Production of biofuels is undergoing innovations in the areas of algae-derived fuels and waste-based feedstocks, which are enhancing scalability and cost-effectiveness. A large number of countries have policies supporting the use of biofuels in several applications, which is further bolstering demand. Compared to ammonia or hydrogen, the compatibility of biofuels with existing aircraft systems eases integration.



Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Analysis by Technology



The worldwide demand for Aircraft Fuel Cells Market by technology is dominated by Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) that command an estimated 2024 share of 62.2%. Because of offering high power density, low operating temperature (around 80C) and rapid startup times, these fuel cells are ideal for a range of aircraft applications that comprise unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), small aircraft and commercial airliners. The leadership position enjoyed by PEMFCs can be attributed to their adaptability in auxiliary power units (APUs) and propulsion systems, along with advancements in membrane technology and hydrogen infrastructure. In terms of technological developments, PEMFCs are benefitting from innovations in membrane technology, platinum catalyst reduction, and high power density, making them cost-competitive and suitable for aviation.

However, the market for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) is likely to clock the fastest CAGR of 21.7% during 2024-2030, since their high efficiency of up to 60% and capability of operating at high temperatures without expensive catalysts are especially beneficial for stationary applications in aircraft, such as auxiliary power units (APUs). Moreover, SOFCs are also being widely adopted in commercial and military aircraft because of fuel flexibility and efficiency in larger-scale applications. Improved ceramic materials and electrode designs in SOFCs have resulted in enhancing durability and efficiency for stationary and propulsion applications, further stimulating growth.



Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Analysis by Power Output



Among the various power output ranges, the global demand for fuel cells with 0-100 kW output is the largest with an estimated share of 55.5% in 2024. This is mainly because of this segment's compatibility with smaller aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft used in urban air mobility (UAM) and air taxis. This power range is ideal for applications requiring compact, lightweight and efficient power systems. Wider adoption is being further boosted by developments in fuel cell technology, such as improved energy conversion efficiency, enhanced durability and reduced costs.

The market for fuel cells with power output 1 MW & Above, however, will likely reflect the fastest 2024-2030 CAGR of 19.3%, primarily because of their applications in larger aircraft. Fuel cells offering this power output range are under investigation for commercial airliners and military drones. Additionally, the aviation sector has committed to net-zero emissions by 2050, which is increasing investment in high-power fuel cells as replacements for conventional jet engines. Solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) with higher cell efficiency and scalability are being developed for use in high-power applications, thereby fostering demand.



Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Analysis by Application



The leading application for Aircraft Fuel Cells is Auxiliary Power Units (APUs), estimated to hold a share of 48.8% in 2024. The extensive use of APUs in aircraft is to provide electrical power during ground operations, such as pre-flight checks, boarding and maintenance without depending on main engines. As against traditional combustion-based APUs, fuel cell-based APUs enable in reducing emissions and noise significantly, making them highly suited for enhancing operational efficiency and meeting environmental regulations. Also, these components are widely utilized in commercial and military aircraft, which further augments their leading market position.

The fastest CAGR of 28.4% between 2024 and 2030 is anticipated to be witnessed by Main Propulsion Systems used in aircraft. The aviation industry has targeted 2050 as the year by which to achieve net-zero emissions, which is boosting investment in fuel cells for main propulsion, especially in the case of hydrogen-electric aircraft. Innovations in high-power hydrogen fuel cells, such as ZeroAvia's SuperStack Flex and H3 Dynamics' scalable 400-kW systems, are permitting them to be used in small to medium aircraft, along with the potential for larger applications. Growth in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and short-range aircraft for urban transport is upholding demand for fuel cells in main propulsion because of providing longer range and zero emissions when compared to batteries. Finally, technological development and certification are being expedited by collaborations in research and development, as in the case of Airbus's Zero Emissions Development Center and GKN Aerospace's work on hydrogen propulsion.



Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Analysis by Aircraft Type



With an estimated share of 47.7% in 2024, Commercial Aircraft lead the global market for Aircraft Fuel Cells, owing to the high volume of air traffic and an impetus towards decarbonization in large-scale operations. Commercial aviation operations are emphasizing on carbon emissions to comply with regulatory mandates and commitments to sustainability, thereby driving considerable investments in fuel cell technology for auxiliary power units (APUs) and propulsion systems, which form the basis for ecological conservation.

The demand for fuel cells in Other Aircraft (primarily UAVs) is, though, expected to exhibit the fastest 2024-2030 CAGR of 20.1%, a major factor for which is the growing use of these aircraft in defense (e.g., Boeing's MQ-25 Stingray) and commercial applications, such as precision farming and delivery. Due to offering longer endurance and lower emissions compared to traditional batteries, the adoption of fuel cells in these aircraft is growing at a fast pace.



