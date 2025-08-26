Electric Vehicle Battery Global Value Chain Analysis Report 2025-2031 | Transformative Megatrends, Disruptive Technologies, Competitive Environment

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Battery Value Chain, Global, 2025-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study examines various phases of the EV battery supply chain, discusses key stakeholders (OEMs/suppliers), and outlines current activities and future strategies, providing an outlook for different battery chemistries.



Demand for electric vehicles driven by sustainability concerns is one of the fundamental factors driving transformation in the global EV battery value chain. To stay competitive in the EV space, OEMs emphasize control over the supply chain, such as diversifying their sourcing strategy to reduce dependence on a particular region or country, pursuing R&D innovation, and extending partnerships to commercialize new battery chemistries, localize production to cut costs, and intensify focus on circular economy and sustainability.



This report covers the following

Potential trends impacting the battery value chain

Battery installation by cathode chemistry, regions, and stakeholders (OEMs/suppliers)

Current status and the way forward for different battery value chain streams/phases

Factors influencing China's EV battery supply chain strategy

OEM and supplier procurement approach and initiatives

OEM strategies/efforts by battery value chain streams

Scope

Top Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicle Battery Value Chain

Innovative Business Models

Why

OEMs are increasingly taking control of managing the lifecycle of EV batteries, including production, assembly, recycling, second-life applications, and monitoring and management activities.

Innovative business models enable OEMs to retain ownership of batteries and ensure optimal utilization in the growing electric vehicle battery market. This allows OEMs to reuse or recycle them after their useful life in vehicles.

Analyst Perspective

In the next 1 to 2 years, OEMs are expected to adopt various battery leasing models to manage high costs, promote EV adoption, and secure new revenue opportunities in the circular economy related to the EV Battery Supply Chain Market.

For example, battery-swapping models are evolving from charging solutions to enabling OEMs to have greater control over battery usage and facilitate repurposing in their afterlife, impacting the Battery Chemistry Outlook (EV).

Transformative Megatrends

Why

The growth of EV production volume by OEMs highly depends on battery cell suppliers in the Sustainable EV Battery Manufacturing Market.

A high reliance on external battery suppliers not only affects OEMs by diminishing their control over the supply chain but also limits their access to technology innovation and increases the cost structure in the Electric Vehicle Battery sector.

Analyst Perspective

Vertical integration of the entire battery value chain will play a crucial role in capturing control from battery suppliers within 2 to 3 years, particularly in the context of the EV Battery Supply Chain Market.

In-house battery production limits stakeholder involvement in the supply chain, while localized manufacturing optimizes logistics. These factors are expected to significantly reduce battery production costs in the Sustainable EV Battery Manufacturing Market.

Disruptive Technologies

Why

Disruptive battery technologies are anticipated to transform the EV battery value chain, offering improved performance and decentralization of the supply chain, significantly affecting the Electric Vehicle Battery market.

New technologies can also redefine existing processes and the ecosystem, resulting in enhanced sustainability in the EV Battery Supply Chain Market.

Analyst Perspective

The extensive commercialization of new and emerging battery technologies, such as lithium-sulfur solid-state batteries and sodium-ion batteries, will reshape the way the EV battery value chain currently operates in 5 to 6 years, particularly impacting the Battery Chemistry Outlook (EV).

This is projected to lead to changes in raw material sourcing, production, distribution, and the circular economy related to the Sustainable EV Battery Manufacturing Market.

Competitive Environment

Growth Drivers

Growing EV adoption rates in the electric vehicle battery market

Demand for improved range/increased energy capacity in the Sustainable EV Battery Manufacturing Market Decarbonization of EV battery production

Developments in recycling technologies affecting the EV Battery Supply Chain Market Significant availability of untapped lithium reserves in battery production

Growth Restraints

Raw materials scarcity for new entrants in the Electric Vehicle Battery market

Undersupply of battery production equipment for Sustainable EV Battery Manufacturing Political climate and regulations impacting the EV Battery Supply Chain Market

Increased carbon footprint from EV battery production affecting sustainability goals

High energy and cost requirements for recycling batteries in the Sustainable EV Battery Manufacturing Market

Key Topics Covered:



Research Scope

Scope

Segmentation

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Value Chain

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicle Battery Value Chain

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the Electric Vehicle Battery Value Chain

Research Methodology

Questions This Study Will Answer

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors: Battery Installation by Capacity

Growth Generator in the EV Battery Value Chain

Growth Metrics: Global

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Potential Trends Impacting the Battery Value Chain

Key Findings: Current Status and Future Outlook

Forecast Considerations

Cost Comparison: Battery Materials and Manufacturing

Battery Installations: Global

Battery Installations Regional Share: Global

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Share: Global

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NMC: Global

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry LFP: Global

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NCA: Global

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Others: Global

Battery Installed Capacity of Key OEMs and Cell Suppliers: Global

Ecosystem: Electric Vehicle Battery Value Chain

EV Battery Supply Chain Flow Chart

EV Battery Supply Chain: Ecosystem and Key Stakeholders

Upstream: Mining and Sourcing Phase - Process Flow

Upstream: Mining and Sourcing Phase - Global Lithium Reserves/ Applications

Upstream: Mining and Sourcing Phase - Global Lithium Production/ Leading Miners

Upstream: Mining and Sourcing Phase - Current Status and Outlook

Midstream: Processing/Production and Assembly Phase - Process Flow

Midstream: Processing/Production and Assembly Phase - Battery Installation by Cathode Chemistry and Cell Supplier

Midstream: Processing/Production and Assembly Phase - Current Status and Outlook

Downstream: Battery Use Phase - Process Flow

Downstream: Battery Use Phase - Battery Installed Capacity

Downstream: Battery Use Phase - Current Status and Outlook

Downstream: Circular Economy Phase - Process Flow

Downstream: Circular Economy Phase - Remanufacturing/Second-life Process Flow

Downstream: Circular Economy Phase - Supply of Used Batteries/ Source of Salvageable Batteries

Downstream: Circular Economy Phase - Current Status and Outlook

Factors Influencing China's EV Battery Supply Chain Strategy

Mineral Access and Sourcing/Raw Material Processing

Battery Manufacturing/Investment and R&D

Technology and Government Policies/Regulations

Growth Generator: OEMs' Battery Procurement Approach

Battery Suppliers of Leading EV OEMs

OEM Strategies/Initiatives by Battery Value Chain Streams

Companies Working on Futuristic Battery Technology

Growth Generator: Africa and the Middle East

Growth Metrics: Africa and the Middle East

Battery Installations: Africa and the Middle East

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Share: Africa and the Middle East

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NMC: Africa and the Middle East

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry LFP: Africa and the Middle East

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NCA: Africa and the Middle East

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Others: Africa and the Middle East

Battery Installed Capacity by Key OEMs and Cell Suppliers: Africa and the Middle East

Battery Installed Capacity by Cell Suppliers: Africa and the Middle East

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Americas

Growth Metrics: Americas

Battery Installations: Americas

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Share: Americas

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NMC: Americas

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry LFP: Americas

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NCA: Americas

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Others: Americas

Battery Installed Capacity by Key OEMs and Cell Suppliers: Americas

Battery Installed Capacity by Cell Suppliers: Americas

Growth Generator: Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics: Asia-Pacific

Battery Installations: Asia-Pacific

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Share: Asia-Pacific

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NMC: Asia-Pacific

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry LFP: Asia-Pacific

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NCA: Asia-Pacific

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Others: Asia-Pacific

Battery Installed Capacity by Key OEMs and Cell Suppliers: Asia-Pacific

Battery Installed Capacity by Cell Suppliers: Asia-Pacific

Growth Generator: Europe

Growth Metrics: Europe

Battery Installations: Europe

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Share: Europe

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NMC: Europe

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry LFP: Europe

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NCA: Europe

Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Others: Europe

Battery Installed Capacity by Key OEMs and Cell Suppliers: Europe

Battery Installed Capacity by Cell Suppliers: Europe

Growth Opportunity Universe in the Electric Vehicle Battery Value Chain

Growth Opportunity 1: Battery Production Near Demand Centers

Growth Opportunity 2: Battery-as-a-Service

Growth Opportunity 3: Vertical Integration

Key Conclusions

Conclusions

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

