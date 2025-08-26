Electric Vehicle Battery Global Value Chain Analysis Report 2025-2031 | Transformative Megatrends, Disruptive Technologies, Competitive Environment

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Battery Value Chain, Global, 2025-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study examines various phases of the EV battery supply chain, discusses key stakeholders (OEMs/suppliers), and outlines current activities and future strategies, providing an outlook for different battery chemistries.
Demand for electric vehicles driven by sustainability concerns is one of the fundamental factors driving transformation in the global EV battery value chain. To stay competitive in the EV space, OEMs emphasize control over the supply chain, such as diversifying their sourcing strategy to reduce dependence on a particular region or country, pursuing R&D innovation, and extending partnerships to commercialize new battery chemistries, localize production to cut costs, and intensify focus on circular economy and sustainability.
This report covers the following
- Potential trends impacting the battery value chain
- Battery installation by cathode chemistry, regions, and stakeholders (OEMs/suppliers)
- Current status and the way forward for different battery value chain streams/phases
- Factors influencing China's EV battery supply chain strategy
- OEM and supplier procurement approach and initiatives
- OEM strategies/efforts by battery value chain streams
Scope
Top Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicle Battery Value Chain
Innovative Business Models
Why
- OEMs are increasingly taking control of managing the lifecycle of EV batteries, including production, assembly, recycling, second-life applications, and monitoring and management activities.
- Innovative business models enable OEMs to retain ownership of batteries and ensure optimal utilization in the growing electric vehicle battery market. This allows OEMs to reuse or recycle them after their useful life in vehicles.
Analyst Perspective
- In the next 1 to 2 years, OEMs are expected to adopt various battery leasing models to manage high costs, promote EV adoption, and secure new revenue opportunities in the circular economy related to the EV Battery Supply Chain Market.
- For example, battery-swapping models are evolving from charging solutions to enabling OEMs to have greater control over battery usage and facilitate repurposing in their afterlife, impacting the Battery Chemistry Outlook (EV).
Transformative Megatrends
Why
- The growth of EV production volume by OEMs highly depends on battery cell suppliers in the Sustainable EV Battery Manufacturing Market.
- A high reliance on external battery suppliers not only affects OEMs by diminishing their control over the supply chain but also limits their access to technology innovation and increases the cost structure in the Electric Vehicle Battery sector.
Analyst Perspective
- Vertical integration of the entire battery value chain will play a crucial role in capturing control from battery suppliers within 2 to 3 years, particularly in the context of the EV Battery Supply Chain Market.
- In-house battery production limits stakeholder involvement in the supply chain, while localized manufacturing optimizes logistics. These factors are expected to significantly reduce battery production costs in the Sustainable EV Battery Manufacturing Market.
Disruptive Technologies
Why
- Disruptive battery technologies are anticipated to transform the EV battery value chain, offering improved performance and decentralization of the supply chain, significantly affecting the Electric Vehicle Battery market.
- New technologies can also redefine existing processes and the ecosystem, resulting in enhanced sustainability in the EV Battery Supply Chain Market.
Analyst Perspective
- The extensive commercialization of new and emerging battery technologies, such as lithium-sulfur solid-state batteries and sodium-ion batteries, will reshape the way the EV battery value chain currently operates in 5 to 6 years, particularly impacting the Battery Chemistry Outlook (EV).
- This is projected to lead to changes in raw material sourcing, production, distribution, and the circular economy related to the Sustainable EV Battery Manufacturing Market.
Competitive Environment
Growth Drivers
- Growing EV adoption rates in the electric vehicle battery market
- Demand for improved range/increased energy capacity in the Sustainable EV Battery Manufacturing Market Decarbonization of EV battery production
- Developments in recycling technologies affecting the EV Battery Supply Chain Market Significant availability of untapped lithium reserves in battery production
Growth Restraints
- Raw materials scarcity for new entrants in the Electric Vehicle Battery market
- Undersupply of battery production equipment for Sustainable EV Battery Manufacturing Political climate and regulations impacting the EV Battery Supply Chain Market
- Increased carbon footprint from EV battery production affecting sustainability goals
- High energy and cost requirements for recycling batteries in the Sustainable EV Battery Manufacturing Market
Key Topics Covered:
Research Scope
- Scope
- Segmentation
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Value Chain
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicle Battery Value Chain
Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the Electric Vehicle Battery Value Chain
- Research Methodology
- Questions This Study Will Answer
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors: Battery Installation by Capacity
Growth Generator in the EV Battery Value Chain
- Growth Metrics: Global
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Potential Trends Impacting the Battery Value Chain
- Key Findings: Current Status and Future Outlook
- Forecast Considerations
- Cost Comparison: Battery Materials and Manufacturing
- Battery Installations: Global
- Battery Installations Regional Share: Global
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Share: Global
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NMC: Global
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry LFP: Global
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NCA: Global
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Others: Global
- Battery Installed Capacity of Key OEMs and Cell Suppliers: Global
Ecosystem: Electric Vehicle Battery Value Chain
- EV Battery Supply Chain Flow Chart
- EV Battery Supply Chain: Ecosystem and Key Stakeholders
- Upstream: Mining and Sourcing Phase - Process Flow
- Upstream: Mining and Sourcing Phase - Global Lithium Reserves/ Applications
- Upstream: Mining and Sourcing Phase - Global Lithium Production/ Leading Miners
- Upstream: Mining and Sourcing Phase - Current Status and Outlook
- Midstream: Processing/Production and Assembly Phase - Process Flow
- Midstream: Processing/Production and Assembly Phase - Battery Installation by Cathode Chemistry and Cell Supplier
- Midstream: Processing/Production and Assembly Phase - Current Status and Outlook
- Downstream: Battery Use Phase - Process Flow
- Downstream: Battery Use Phase - Battery Installed Capacity
- Downstream: Battery Use Phase - Current Status and Outlook
- Downstream: Circular Economy Phase - Process Flow
- Downstream: Circular Economy Phase - Remanufacturing/Second-life Process Flow
- Downstream: Circular Economy Phase - Supply of Used Batteries/ Source of Salvageable Batteries
- Downstream: Circular Economy Phase - Current Status and Outlook
- Factors Influencing China's EV Battery Supply Chain Strategy
- Mineral Access and Sourcing/Raw Material Processing
- Battery Manufacturing/Investment and R&D
- Technology and Government Policies/Regulations
Growth Generator: OEMs' Battery Procurement Approach
- Battery Suppliers of Leading EV OEMs
- OEM Strategies/Initiatives by Battery Value Chain Streams
- Companies Working on Futuristic Battery Technology
Growth Generator: Africa and the Middle East
- Growth Metrics: Africa and the Middle East
- Battery Installations: Africa and the Middle East
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Share: Africa and the Middle East
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NMC: Africa and the Middle East
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry LFP: Africa and the Middle East
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NCA: Africa and the Middle East
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Others: Africa and the Middle East
- Battery Installed Capacity by Key OEMs and Cell Suppliers: Africa and the Middle East
- Battery Installed Capacity by Cell Suppliers: Africa and the Middle East
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Americas
- Growth Metrics: Americas
- Battery Installations: Americas
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Share: Americas
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NMC: Americas
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry LFP: Americas
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NCA: Americas
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Others: Americas
- Battery Installed Capacity by Key OEMs and Cell Suppliers: Americas
- Battery Installed Capacity by Cell Suppliers: Americas
Growth Generator: Asia-Pacific
- Growth Metrics: Asia-Pacific
- Battery Installations: Asia-Pacific
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Share: Asia-Pacific
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NMC: Asia-Pacific
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry LFP: Asia-Pacific
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NCA: Asia-Pacific
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Others: Asia-Pacific
- Battery Installed Capacity by Key OEMs and Cell Suppliers: Asia-Pacific
- Battery Installed Capacity by Cell Suppliers: Asia-Pacific
Growth Generator: Europe
- Growth Metrics: Europe
- Battery Installations: Europe
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Share: Europe
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NMC: Europe
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry LFP: Europe
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry NCA: Europe
- Battery Installations by Cathode Chemistry Others: Europe
- Battery Installed Capacity by Key OEMs and Cell Suppliers: Europe
- Battery Installed Capacity by Cell Suppliers: Europe
Growth Opportunity Universe in the Electric Vehicle Battery Value Chain
- Growth Opportunity 1: Battery Production Near Demand Centers
- Growth Opportunity 2: Battery-as-a-Service
- Growth Opportunity 3: Vertical Integration
Key Conclusions
- Conclusions
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
