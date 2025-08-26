Asia-Pacific Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry Opportunities Report 2025: Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Market Poised for $252.6 Billion Growth by 2029

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an overview of current cosmetics and toiletries scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



Increasing disposable incomes and the growing awareness about personal grooming are stimulating the growth of the Asia-Pacific C&T industry. Consequently, the market, which was valued at $207.2 billion in 2024, is forecast to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%, to reach $252.6 billion in 2029.

In volume terms, the region is expected to record a CAGR of 2.2% during 2024-29. Skincare was the largest sector in 2024, generating sales of $86 billion and registering a 41.5% share of the overall industry. Haircare was the second-largest sector, accounting for a 13.2% value share.



The growing consumer demand for C&T products in their daily grooming routines is pushing the growth of the sector. Rising focus on self-care and the rising disposable income is enabling them to invest more on cosmetics. Moreover, consumers are increasingly seek personalized cosmetic products. As a result, manufacturers are formulating personalized products with high-quality ingredients to capitalize on this trend.

There is also a growing trend towards cross-cultural aspects in products among consumers. The rising J-beauty and K-beauty trends is forcing this shift towards cross-cultural products, especially in make-up products.



Report Scope



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific cosmetics and toiletries (C&T) industry, analyzing data from 26 countries in the region. It includes analysis on the following:

Market environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by sector.

Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by sector. High-potential countries analysis : It provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

: It provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure. Country deep dive: Provides the overview and key trends across high-potential countries.

Provides the overview and key trends across high-potential countries. Success stories: This section features some of the most compelling C&T products manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry, and insights.

This section features some of the most compelling C&T products manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry, and insights. Competitive environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

Provides an overview of leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region. Distribution analysis : Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific C&T industry in 2024. It covers five distribution channels: modern retail, traditional retail, specialist retail, direct sellers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and other channels.

: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific C&T industry in 2024. It covers five distribution channels: modern retail, traditional retail, specialist retail, direct sellers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and other channels. Packaging analysis : The report provides percentage share (2024) and growth analysis (during 2019-24) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales (by pack units) of C&T products.

: The report provides percentage share (2024) and growth analysis (during 2019-24) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales (by pack units) of C&T products. Challenges and outlook : Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Asia-Pacific C&T industry.

: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Asia-Pacific C&T industry. Select industry metrics: Provides the insights on patent filings, job analytics by country and theme, as well as on global deals.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Environment

Regional Market Size Comparison - Asia-Pacific vs. Other Regions

Growth Comparison - Value and Volume Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific Market Growth Analysis by Country

Asia-Pacific Market Growth Analysis by Sectors

High-Potential Countries Analysis

Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries

Top Four High-Potential Countries in Asia-Pacific

Overview of High-Potential Countries in Asia-Pacific

Growth Contribution Analysis by Country

Value Share Analysis of C&T Sectors

Per Capita Consumption Analysis

Per Capita Expenditure Analysis

Country Deep Dive

Overview of the Malaysian C&T Industry Malaysia: Demographic Analysis Malaysia: Market Size Analysis of Top Four Cities Malaysia: Market Size Analysis of Top Four Cities by Sector Key Trends in the Malaysian C&T Industry Overview of the Malaysian C&T Industry

Hong Kong (China SAR): Demographic Analysis Key Trends in the Hong Kong (China SAR) C&T Industry

Overview of the South Korean C&T Industry South Korea: Demographic Analysis South Korea: Market Size Analysis of Top Seven Cities South Korea: Market Size Analysis of Top Seven Cities by Sector Key Trends in the South Korean C&T Industry

Overview of the Vietnamese C&T Industry Key Trends in the Vietnamese C&T Industry

Success Stories

Case Study: Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Cream Case Study: Kylie's Professional Mineral Goddess Pressed Eyeshadow Palette Case Study: Lush Sleepy Shower Gel

Competitive Environment

Leading Companies' Shares in the Asia-Pacific C&T Industry

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Leading Companies in the Asia-Pacific C&T Industry

Leading Brands in the Asia-Pacific C&T Industry

Private label Penetration in the Asia-Pacific C&T Industry

Distribution Analysis

Leading Distribution Channels by Country

Leading Distribution Channels by Sector

Packaging Analysis

Industry Performance Analysis by Pack Material and Pack Type

Industry Performance Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Challenges and Future Outlook

Key Challenges in the Asia-Pacific C&T Industry

Outlook of the Asia-Pacific C&T Industry

Select Industry Metrics

Asia-Pacific C&T Patent Filings

Asia-Pacific C&T Patent Filings by Company

Global C&T Patent Filings

Asia-Pacific C&T Job Analytics by Company

Asia-Pacific C&T Job Analytics by Theme

Global Deals

Company Coverage:

L'Oréal

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

The Estee Lauder Companies

Kao Corp

