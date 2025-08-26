Asia-Pacific Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry Opportunities Report 2025: Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Market Poised for $252.6 Billion Growth by 2029

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an overview of current cosmetics and toiletries scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.
Increasing disposable incomes and the growing awareness about personal grooming are stimulating the growth of the Asia-Pacific C&T industry. Consequently, the market, which was valued at $207.2 billion in 2024, is forecast to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%, to reach $252.6 billion in 2029.
In volume terms, the region is expected to record a CAGR of 2.2% during 2024-29. Skincare was the largest sector in 2024, generating sales of $86 billion and registering a 41.5% share of the overall industry. Haircare was the second-largest sector, accounting for a 13.2% value share.
The growing consumer demand for C&T products in their daily grooming routines is pushing the growth of the sector. Rising focus on self-care and the rising disposable income is enabling them to invest more on cosmetics. Moreover, consumers are increasingly seek personalized cosmetic products. As a result, manufacturers are formulating personalized products with high-quality ingredients to capitalize on this trend.
There is also a growing trend towards cross-cultural aspects in products among consumers. The rising J-beauty and K-beauty trends is forcing this shift towards cross-cultural products, especially in make-up products.
Report Scope
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific cosmetics and toiletries (C&T) industry, analyzing data from 26 countries in the region. It includes analysis on the following:
- Market environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by sector.
- High-potential countries analysis: It provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.
- Country deep dive: Provides the overview and key trends across high-potential countries.
- Success stories: This section features some of the most compelling C&T products manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry, and insights.
- Competitive environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.
- Distribution analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific C&T industry in 2024. It covers five distribution channels: modern retail, traditional retail, specialist retail, direct sellers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and other channels.
- Packaging analysis: The report provides percentage share (2024) and growth analysis (during 2019-24) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales (by pack units) of C&T products.
- Challenges and outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Asia-Pacific C&T industry.
- Select industry metrics: Provides the insights on patent filings, job analytics by country and theme, as well as on global deals.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Environment
- Regional Market Size Comparison - Asia-Pacific vs. Other Regions
- Growth Comparison - Value and Volume Growth by Region
- Asia-Pacific Market Growth Analysis by Country
- Asia-Pacific Market Growth Analysis by Sectors
- High-Potential Countries Analysis
- Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries
- Top Four High-Potential Countries in Asia-Pacific
- Overview of High-Potential Countries in Asia-Pacific
- Growth Contribution Analysis by Country
- Value Share Analysis of C&T Sectors
- Per Capita Consumption Analysis
- Per Capita Expenditure Analysis
- Country Deep Dive
- Overview of the Malaysian C&T Industry
- Malaysia: Demographic Analysis
- Malaysia: Market Size Analysis of Top Four Cities
- Malaysia: Market Size Analysis of Top Four Cities by Sector
- Key Trends in the Malaysian C&T Industry
- Overview of the Malaysian C&T Industry
- Hong Kong (China SAR): Demographic Analysis
- Key Trends in the Hong Kong (China SAR) C&T Industry
- Overview of the South Korean C&T Industry
- South Korea: Demographic Analysis
- South Korea: Market Size Analysis of Top Seven Cities
- South Korea: Market Size Analysis of Top Seven Cities by Sector
- Key Trends in the South Korean C&T Industry
- Overview of the Vietnamese C&T Industry
- Key Trends in the Vietnamese C&T Industry
- Success Stories
- Case Study: Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Cream
- Case Study: Kylie's Professional Mineral Goddess Pressed Eyeshadow Palette
- Case Study: Lush Sleepy Shower Gel
- Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies' Shares in the Asia-Pacific C&T Industry
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
- Leading Companies in the Asia-Pacific C&T Industry
- Leading Brands in the Asia-Pacific C&T Industry
- Private label Penetration in the Asia-Pacific C&T Industry
- Distribution Analysis
- Leading Distribution Channels by Country
- Leading Distribution Channels by Sector
- Packaging Analysis
- Industry Performance Analysis by Pack Material and Pack Type
- Industry Performance Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type
- Challenges and Future Outlook
- Key Challenges in the Asia-Pacific C&T Industry
- Outlook of the Asia-Pacific C&T Industry
- Select Industry Metrics
- Asia-Pacific C&T Patent Filings
- Asia-Pacific C&T Patent Filings by Company
- Global C&T Patent Filings
- Asia-Pacific C&T Job Analytics by Company
- Asia-Pacific C&T Job Analytics by Theme
- Global Deals
Company Coverage:
- L'Oréal
- Procter & Gamble
- Unilever
- The Estee Lauder Companies
- Kao Corp
