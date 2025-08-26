Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market and Clinical Pipeline Report: A $90 Billion Opportunity in Controlled Release Drug Delivery by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market, Drug Dosage, Price and Clinical Pipeline Insight 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market, Drug Dosage, Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2030 Report Finding & Highlights:

Global & Regional Market Overview

Global Market Size Insight In US$ Billion: 2022-2030

Global Market Opportunity: > US$ 90 Billion

Insight On Controlled Release Drugs In Clinical Trials: > 190 Drugs

Global Controlled Release Drugs Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

Insight On Approved & Marketed Controlled Release Drugs: > 180 Drugs

Controlled Release Drugs Dosage, Pricing & Sales Insight

Competitive Landscape

Need for Controlled Drug Release Systems & Why This Report?

The demand for controlled drug release systems has increased as both healthcare practitioners and patients seek improved, more convenient, and safer therapeutic regimens. Chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders call for long-term therapy, and the limitations associated with conventional dosing, such as repeated administration and variable drug absorption, frequently undermine treatment efficacy. Controlled drug release systems resolve these issues by maintaining uniform levels of drugs for a prolonged duration, minimizing the frequency of dosing, and improving the therapeutic efficacy. Controlled drug release systems also assist in the reduction of side effects, patient compliance, and the optimization of the pharmacokinetics of drugs.

This report gives an in-depth look at the changing landscape of drug controlled release technologies, underlining the innovations, clinical trends, and key market players. With the demand for improved drug delivery increasing, this analysis is an eye opener to future growth and opportunities in this growing market. Apart from the latest technological developments and emerging trends, it also contains in-depth pricing data for more than 60 medicines, as well as sales performance data for specific products. This blend of strategic recommendations and market data is meant to guide industry participants, enabling them to make informed decisions in drug development, delivery, and commercialization.

Clinical Trials Insight

Clinical trials are crucial in validating the efficacy and safety of drug delivery systems with controlled release. There are detailed insights into several key clinical trials in this report, and giving a preview of the development in the area. The information provided in this section specifically comprises stages of trials, sponsors, geographical distribution, technology providers, collaborators and license holders. The trials cover a variety of therapeutic categories, including pain management and oncology to neurological diseases and metabolic disorders.

Major Companies Active In R&D of Controlled Drug Release Systems

A number of major pharmaceutical and biotech firms are currently engaged in the development of controlled drug release systems. These firms are leaders in R&D activities, employing advanced technologies to develop more efficient and patient-friendly medicines. The report identifies prominent players like AbbVie, AstraZeneca, and Merck, which are looking for novel drug delivery platforms to enhance the treatment of chronic diseases as well as conditions like cancer, neurological disorders, and metabolic disorders.

Along with major pharmaceutical firms, smaller startups are also taking lead in creating new controlled release systems. Firms such as SpyGlass Pharma and Glaukos Corporation are pushing the boundaries of controlled-release platforms in ophthalmology, whereas partnerships like that of Boehringer Ingelheim with Re-Vana Therapeutics are developing biodegradable implants for retinal illnesses. The report also explains how these collaborations are spurring the commercialization of new-generation drug delivery systems.

Future Direction of Controlled Drug Release Systems Segment

The future for controlled drug release systems promises significant growth and development. According to the report, the emphasis will be placed on the use of more personalized and targeted drug delivery mechanisms, sparked by developments in biotechnology and digital health technologies. The advent of precision medicine will propel the creation of customized drug release systems that respond to each patient's requirements, even further enhancing the effectiveness of treatment and patients' compliance.

Moreover, this research anticipates a wider use of non-invasive drug delivery techniques, including implantable systems and transdermal patches, as they are convenient and cause less discomfort to patients. Increasing applications in neurodegenerative disorders, personalized oncology, and rare diseases will also propel the market forward.

As investment in R&D continues and regulatory backing for innovative drug delivery technologies is further enhanced, controlled drug release system market growth will persist, presenting substantial opportunities for firms developing such sophisticated therapies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction To Controlled Drug Delivery

2. Material Based Approaches For Controlled Drug Delivery

2.1 Polymers

2.2 Chronopharmaceutics

2.3 Nanoparticulate Delivery System

3. Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Trends

3.1 Current Market Scenario

3.2 Future Market Outlook

4. Controlled Drug Delivery Research & Clinical Trends By Indication

4.1 Neurological Disorders

4.2 Cardiovascular Diseases

4.3 Diabetes

4.4 Cancer

4.5 Microbial Infections

5. Global Controlled Release Drug Market Trends By Region

6. Global Controlled Release Drugs Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

7. Marketed Controlled Release Drugs Clinical Insight By Company, Country & Indication

8. Controlled Release Drugs for Alzheimer's Disease - Pricing & Dosage Insight

8.1 Namzaric (Extended-Release)

8.2 Namenda XR (Extended-Release)

8.3 Razadyne ER (Extended Release)

9. Controlled Release Drugs for Parkinson's Disease - Pricing & Dosage Insight

9.1 Gocovri (Extended-Release)

9.2 Osmolex ER (Extended-Release)

9.3 Mirapex ER (Extended-Release)

10. Controlled Release Drugs for Schizophrenia - Pricing & Dosage Insight

10.1 Invega (Extended-Release)

10.2 Invega Franchise/Invega Hafyera (Extended-Release)

10.3 Seroquel XR (Extended-Release)

10.4 Abilify Franchise (Extended-Release)

10.5 Aristada/Aristada Initio (Extended-Release)

10.6 Rykindo (Extended-Release)

10.7 Risperdal Consta (Extended-Release)

10.8 Uzedy (Extended-Release)

11. Controlled Release Drugs for Chronic & Post-Operative Pain - Pricing & Dosage Insight

11.1 Hysingla ER (Extended-Release)

11.2 Nucynta ER (Extended-Release)

11.3 Kadian (Extended-Release)

11.4 Xtampza ER (Extended-Release)

11.5 MS Contin (Extended-Release)

11.6 Embeda (Extended-Release)

11.7 Posimir (Sustained-Release)

11.8 Zynrelef (Extended-Release)

11.9 ConZip (Extended-Release)

11.10 Generic Hydromorphone (Extended-Release)

12. Controlled Release Drugs for Multiple Sclerosis - Pricing & Dosage Insight

12.1 Ampyra / Fampyra (Extended-Release)

12.2 Tecfidera (Delayed-Release)

12.3 Vumerity (Delayed-Release)

12.4 Rayos (Delayed-Release)

12.5 Bafiertam (Delayed-Release)

13. Controlled Release Drugs for Diabetes Mellitus Type II - Pricing & Dosage Insight

13.1 Glumetza (Extended-Release)

13.2 Glucotrol XL (Extended-Release)

13.3 Glucophage XR (Extended-Release)

13.4 Trijardy XR (Extended-Release)

13.5 Synjardy XR (Extended-Release)

14. Controlled Release Drugs for Cardiovascular Diseases - Pricing & Dosage Insight

14.1 Procardia XL (Extended-Release)

14.2 Toprol XL (Extended-Release)

14.3 Verelan PM (Extended-Release)

14.4 Cardizem LA (Extended-Release)

14.5 Calan SR (Sustained-Release)

14.6 Altoprev (Extended-Release)

14.7 Cardura XL (Extended-Release)

15. Controlled Release Drugs for HIV - Pricing & Dosage Insight

15.1 Apretude (Extended-Release)

15.2 Cabenuva (Extended-Release)

15.3 Rukobia (Extended-Release)

16. Controlled Release Drugs for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder - Pricing & Dosage Insight

16.1 Qelbree (extended-release)

16.2 Jornay PM (Extended-Release)

16.3 Cotempla XR-ODT (Extended-Release)

16.4 Adzenys XR-ODT (Extended-Release)

16.5 Intuniv (Extended-Release)

16.6 Focalin XR (Extended-Release)

17. Controlled Release Drugs for Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases - Pricing & Dosage Insight

17.1 Rinvoq (Extended-Release)

17.2 Ortikos (Extended-Release)

17.3 Xeljanz XR (Extended-Release)

17.4 Mestinon Timespan (Extended-Release)

17.5 Symax Duotab (Extended-Release)

18. Controlled Release Drugs for Bacterial Infections - Pricing & Dosage Insight

18.1 Aemcolo (Delayed-Release)

18.2 Talicia (Delayed-Release)

19. Controlled Release Drugs for Opioid Use Disorder - Pricing & Dosage Insight

19.1 Sublocade (Sustained-Release)

19.2 Brixadi (Extended-Release)

20. Controlled Release Drugs for Preventing Organ Transplant Rejection - Pricing & Dosage Insight

20.1 Astagraf XL (Extended-Release)

20.2 Envarsus XR (Extended-Release)

21. Controlled Release Drugs for Migraine & Seizure - Pricing & Dosage Insight

21.1 Trokendi XR (Extended-Release)

21.2 Oxtellar XR (Extended-Release)

21.3 Keppra XR (Extended-Release)

21.4 Roweepra XR (Extended-Release)

21.5 Depakote, Depakote ER, & Depakote Sprinkles

22. Controlled Release Drugs for Mental Health and Sleep Disorders - Pricing & Dosage Insight

22.1 Effexor XR (Extended-Release)

22.2 Xanax XR (Extended-Release)

22.3 Ambien CR (Extended-Release)

23. Controlled Release Drugs for Metabolic and Electrolyte Disorders - Pricing & Dosage Insight

23.1 Klor-Con 8, Klor-Con 10, Klor-Con M10, Klor-Con M15, Klor-Con M20

24. Global Controlled Drug Delivery System Market Dynamics

25. Competitive Landscape

AbbVie

Antlia Bioscience

Arbor Pharmaceuticals (Azurity Pharmaceuticals)

AstraZeneca

Bausch Health Companies

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Camurus

DURECT Corporation

Emplicure

HLK Pharmacin

Jemincare

Johnson & Johnson

Luye Pharma Group

Lyndra

Mallinckrodt plc

MedinCell S.A.

Merck

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Pacira BioSciences

Pfizer

Purdue Pharma

Roche

Sanofi

Serina Therapeutics

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Takeda

Tris Pharma

ViiV Healthcare

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/piuj9q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.