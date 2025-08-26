Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Industry Trends and Forecasts to 2035: Over 90 Digital Twins are Either Commercially Available in the Market or Under Development

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, Type of Digital Twin, Areas of Application, End Users and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital twins in healthcare market is estimated to grow from USD 1.9 billion in the current year to USD 33.4 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period to 2035.

In recent years, there have been significant advancements related to technologies, such as artificial intelligence, deep learning and machine learning and big data. These programs have now garnered significant interest of players engaged in the healthcare domain. Consequently, the industry stakeholders are undertaking efforts to drive innovation and improve the performance of the existing processes, using the aforementioned technologies.

Amidst these technologies, digital twins have emerged as a promising technique for use in the healthcare sector. In this context, it is worth mentioning that a digital twin, in its essence, is a virtual model that employs real-world data to create simulations, which are capable of predicting the performance of a system or process. Specifically, in the healthcare domain, digital twins can be applied for risk prediction, lowering labor costs, providing improved patient care and automated decision-making process.

Furthermore, players engaged in the healthcare domain may increasingly adopt the digital twin concept to cut down their research and development costs. Driven by the growing demand for personalized medicine, virtual simulation and automated technologies, the digital twin in healthcare is poised to witness substantial growth.

Digital Twins in Healthcare Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the digital twins in healthcare market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. Some key findings from the report include:

Currently, over 90 digital twins are either commercially available in the market or are under development for various healthcare related applications including diagnosis, health monitoring and surgical planning.

Over 42% of the digital twins offered by industry players are process twins; majority of the twins are primarily intended for asset / process management, personalized treatment and surgical planning.

The partnership activity in this industry has grown at a rate of over 20% in the past three years; it is worth noting that over 45% of the deals have been signed in the last two years.

To support the ongoing innovations, several private and public investors have made substantial capital investments; notably, most of the funding rounds took place in the past few years.

Start-ups in the digital twin market are gradually adopting advanced and innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, in order to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Owing to the growing interest towards remote patient monitoring, predictive analytics, personalized treatment, and IoT integration, the market for digital twins in healthcare will increase steadily in the foreseeable future.

Driven by increasing adoption of digital twin technologies in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, it is anticipated that the global digital twins market in healthcare domain is likely to grow at an annualized rate of 30% to 2035.

Digital Twins in Healthcare Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the digital twins in healthcare market, focusing on key market segments, including therapeutic area, type of digital twin, area of application, end users and key geographical regions.

The report features an in-depth analysis of the digital twins in healthcare market, focusing on key market segments, including therapeutic area, type of digital twin, area of application, end users and key geographical regions. Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of companies involved in the development of digital twins, considering various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, status of development, therapeutic area, areas of application, type of technology used, type of digital twin and end users.

A comprehensive evaluation of companies involved in the development of digital twins, considering various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, status of development, therapeutic area, areas of application, type of technology used, type of digital twin and end users. Key Insights: An in-depth digital twins in healthcare market analysis, highlighting the contemporary market trends, using five schematic representations, based on areas of application and status of development, type of technology used and type of digital twin, type of end user and type of digital twin, area of application and location of headquarters, and company size and location of headquarters.

An in-depth digital twins in healthcare market analysis, highlighting the contemporary market trends, using five schematic representations, based on areas of application and status of development, type of technology used and type of digital twin, type of end user and type of digital twin, area of application and location of headquarters, and company size and location of headquarters. Company Competitiveness Analysis: A comprehensive competitive analysis of digital twins developers, examining factors, such as years of experience, portfolio strength, partnership strength and funding strength.

A comprehensive competitive analysis of digital twins developers, examining factors, such as years of experience, portfolio strength, partnership strength and funding strength. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of key industry players offering digital twins, focusing on company overviews, financial information, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth profiles of key industry players offering digital twins, focusing on company overviews, financial information, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Partnerships and Collaborations: An analysis of partnerships established in this sector, since 2018, covering acquisitions, mergers, commercialization agreements, licensing agreements, product development agreements, research agreements, service agreements, service alliances, technology development agreements, technology integration agreements, technology utilization agreements and others.

An analysis of partnerships established in this sector, since 2018, covering acquisitions, mergers, commercialization agreements, licensing agreements, product development agreements, research agreements, service agreements, service alliances, technology development agreements, technology integration agreements, technology utilization agreements and others. Funding and Investment Analysis: A detailed evaluation of the investments made in the digital twins market, encompassing grants, seed funding, venture capital investments, initial public offering, secondary offerings, private placements, debt financing and other equity.

A detailed evaluation of the investments made in the digital twins market, encompassing grants, seed funding, venture capital investments, initial public offering, secondary offerings, private placements, debt financing and other equity. Berkus Start-Up Valuation Analysis: A proprietary analysis designed to assess start-ups in this market, by assigning monetary values to various competition differentiators possessed by a player. This evaluation is based on the Berkus start-up valuation criteria, which include factors such as sound idea, prototype, management experience and strategic relationships undertaken by market players.

A proprietary analysis designed to assess start-ups in this market, by assigning monetary values to various competition differentiators possessed by a player. This evaluation is based on the Berkus start-up valuation criteria, which include factors such as sound idea, prototype, management experience and strategic relationships undertaken by market players. Market Impact Analysis: The report analyzes various factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting the market growth.

Key Players in the Digital Twins in Healthcare Market, Profiled in the Report Include:

ai

Certara

Dassault Systemes

DEO

Mesh Bio

NavvTrack

OnScale

Phesi

PrediSurge

SingHealth

Twin Health

Unlearn

Verto

VictoryXR

Virtonomy

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Overview of Digital Twins in Healthcare

5.3. Types of Digital Twins Used in Healthcare

5.4. Applications of Digital Twins in the Healthcare Domain

5.5. Challenges Associated with the Adoption of Digital Twins

5.6. Concluding Remarks

6. MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Digital Twins in Healthcare: Overall Market Landscape

6.3. Digital Twins in Healthcare: Developer Landscape

7. KEY INSIGHTS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Analysis by Area of Application and Development Status

7.3. Analysis by Type of Technology Used and Type of Digital Twin

7.4. Analysis by Type of End User and Type of Digital Twin

7.5. Analysis by Location of Headquarters and Area of Application

7.6. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

8.3. Methodology

8.4. Digital Twins in Healthcare: Company Competitiveness Analysis

9. DETAILED COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. BigBear.ai

9.3. Certara

9.4. Dassault Systemes

9.5. NavvTrack

9.6. Unlearn.ai

10. TABULATED COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Players Based in North America

10.2.1. OnScale

10.2.2. Phesi

10.2.3. Twin Health

10.2.4. Verto

10.2.5. VictoryXR

10.3. Players Based in Europe

10.3.1. DEO

10.3.2. PrediSurge

10.3.3. Virtonomy

10.4. Players Based in Asia

10.4.1. Mesh Bio

10.4.2. SingHealth

11. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Digital Twins in Healthcare: Partnerships and Collaborations

12. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Types of Funding

12.3. Digital Twins in Healthcare: List of Funding and Investments

12.4. Concluding Remarks

13. BERKUS START-UP VALUATION ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. Berkus Start-Up Valuation: Total Valuation of Players

13.4. Digital Twins in Healthcare: Benchmarking of Berkus Start-Up Valuation Parameters

13.4.1. AI Body

13.4.2. AnatoScope

13.4.3. Antleron

13.4.4. EmbodyBio

13.4.5. Klinik Sankt Moritz

13.4.6. KYDEA

13.4.7. MAI

13.4.8. Mindback AI

13.4.9. Neo PLM

13.4.10. Twinsight

13.4.11. Yokogawa Insilico Biotechnology

13.5. Digital Twins in Healthcare: Benchmarking of Players

14. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

15. GLOBAL DIGITAL TWIN IN HEALTHCARE MARKET

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. Global Digital Twin in Healthcare Market, Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

16. DIGITAL TWIN IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Cardiovascular Disorders: Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

16.4. Metabolic Disorders: Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

16.5. Orthopedic Disorders: Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

16.6. Other Disorders: Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

17. DIGITAL TWIN IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY TYPE OF DIGITAL TWINS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Process Twins: Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

17.4. System Twins: Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

17.5. Whole Body Twins: Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

17.6. Body Part Twins: Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

18. DIGITAL TWIN IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY AREA OF APPLICATION

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Asset / Process Management: Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

18.4. Personalized Treatment: Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

18.5. Surgical Planning: Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

18.6. Diagnosis: Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

18.7. Other Applications: Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

19. DIGITAL TWIN IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY END USERS

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Pharmaceutical Companies: Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

19.4. Medical Device Manufacturers: Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

19.5. Healthcare Providers: Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

19.6. Patients: Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

19.7. Other End Users: Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

20. DIGITAL TWIN IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r46x5x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments