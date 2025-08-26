Liposome Development and Manufacturing Services Market Industry Report 2025-2035, with Profiles of Baxter BioPharma, Charles River Laboratories, Evonik, Fresenius Kabi, GEA, Intertek, and Fujifilm

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Product Formulation, Scale of Operation, Type of End User, and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liposome development and liposome manufacturing services market is estimated to grow to USD 2.34 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period to 2035.

Low drug solubility and its corresponding impact on bioavailability have remained a primary cause of concern for several drug candidates. According to a recent study, approximately 40% of marketed pharmacological products and close to 90% of drug candidates under development, have been associated with solubility and / or permeability issues, resulting in poor bioavailability. It is worth noting that, every year, a large number of drugs fail to reach the market due to poor bioavailability and issues associated with aqueous solubility. As a result, the industry is actively seeking various tools / methods to mitigate this challenge. Amongst the different approaches employed to enhance the bioavailability of therapeutic interventions, liposomes and other lipidic excipients have garnered the attention of drug developers, owing to their ability to act as drug carriers for complex, albeit highly promising therapeutics.

Manufacturing of liposomes is a highly complex and capital-intensive process fraught with a range of challenges, including highly technical processes (which demand niche and specialized expertise), infrastructure limitations, capacity constraints, and challenges in achieving clinical-grade production. Given the technical complexities associated with the manufacturing of such formulations, developers are increasingly relying on service providers. With increase in the number of liposome based therapeutics, the liposome development and manufacturing services market is anticipated to witness a steady growth in the near future.

Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the liposome development and liposome manufacturing services market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

Presently, over 70 players claim to offer a wide range of liposome development and manufacturing services across different scales of operation.

Leveraging their expertise, stakeholders offer a variety of services for a myriad of highly potent liposomes; around 60% of the service providers possess the capability for stability analysis of liposomes.

Close to 700 patents related to liposomes have been filed by various stakeholders in order to protect the intellectual property generated within this field.

The growing interest is also reflected by the events being organized globally; such platforms provide an opportunity to industry stakeholders / researchers to share ideas and develop a better understanding of liposomes.

800+ clinical trials related to liposomes have been registered till date; the majority (38%) of these trials were / are being conducted across various clinical sites based in Europe.

Since 2017, more than 6,000+ articles focused on liposomes have been published in high-impact journals, highlighting the substantial efforts undertaken by researchers.

Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market: Key Segments

Therapeutic Formulations Occupy the Largest Share of the Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market

Based on the type of product formulation, the market is segmented into therapeutic and nutraceutical. Currently, the therapeutic formulation holds the maximum share of the liposome development and liposome manufacturing services market. It is worth highlighting that the liposome development and liposome manufacturing services market for nutraceuticals is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

Clinical Scale is Likely to Dominate the Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market

Based on the scale of operation, the market is segmented into discovery / research, preclinical, clinical and commercial. At present, the clinical scale captures the highest share of the liposome development and liposome manufacturing services market. It is worth highlighting that the discovery / research scale is to drive the market in the future with a relatively higher CAGR.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry Occupies the Largest Share of the Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market

Based on the type of end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology, cosmetics, food, agricultural, academic, and other industries. Currently, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry holds the maximum share of the liposome development and liposome manufacturing services market. This trend is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America. The majority share is expected to be captured by players based in North America. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in Latin America is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Key Players in the Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market, Profiled in the Report Include:

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Charles River Laboratories

Evonik

Fresenius Kabi

GEA

Intertek

Fujifilm

Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the liposome development and manufacturing services market, focusing on key market segments, including type of product formulation, type of scale of operation, type of end user, and key geographical regions.

Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of liposome development and manufacturing service providers involved in the liposome development and manufacturing services market.

Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of key industry players offering liposome development and manufacturing services across various geographies.

Clinical Trial Analysis: Examination of completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies of liposomes.

Publication Analysis: A detailed review of scientific articles related to research on liposomes.

Patent Analysis: Detailed analysis of various patents filed / granted for liposomes.

Global Event Analysis: An analysis of recent events, covering webinars, conferences, seminars, workshops, symposiums and summits that were organized for stakeholders in this market.

Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework: An insightful framework that emphasizes the key indicators and factors that needs to be considered by liposome developers to determine whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or outsource the manufacturing operation to contract service providers.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:





1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: LIPOSOME DEVELOPMENT AND LIPOSOME MANUFACTURING SERVICE PROVIDERS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Service Providers Landscape

5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Key Players Based in North America

5.2.1. Baxter BioPharma Solutions

5.2.2. Charles River Laboratories

5.3. Key Players Based in Europe

5.3.1. Evonik

5.3.2. Fresenius Kabi

5.3.3. GEA

5.3.4. Intertek

5.4. Key Players Based in Asia-Pacific

5.4.1. Fujifilm

6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Scope and Methodology

6.3. Liposomes: Clinical Trial Analysis

7. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Liposomes: Recent Publications

8. PATENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Liposomes: Patent Analysis

8.4. Liposomes: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

8.5. Liposomes: Patent Valuation Analysis

8.6. Leading Patents: Analysis by Number of Citations

9. GLOBAL EVENT ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing: Global Events Analysis

9.4. Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing: Speaker Analysis

9.5. Geographical Mapping of Upcoming Events

9.6. Concluding Remarks

10. OUTSOURCING: GO / NO-GO FRAMEWORK

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework

10.3. Liposome-based Therapeutic Developers Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework

11. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Global Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market, 2022-2035

11.3.4. Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2022 and 2035

