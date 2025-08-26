Thailand Managed Security Services Market Forecast and Competition Analysis Report 2025: Cloud Adoption and Remote Work Fueling Thailand's Managed Security Services Market Growth at a 9.02% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Managed Security Services Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thailand Managed Security Services Market was valued at USD 413.13 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 699.87 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.02%.

The Thailand Managed Security Services (MSS) market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising cybersecurity threats, increased digital transformation, and expanding regulatory requirements. As Thai organizations embrace cloud computing, remote work, and IoT adoption, the attack surface has expanded significantly, making cybersecurity a top priority across both public and private sectors.

Managed security services are becoming the preferred choice for organizations lacking in-house expertise or facing budget constraints. These services include threat detection and response, vulnerability management, compliance monitoring, endpoint security, cloud security, and security operations center (SOC) management, all delivered by third-party experts. Enterprises are seeking outsourced solutions to reduce operational complexities, gain 24/7 threat monitoring, and ensure faster incident response, which has led to significant market traction in sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, telecom, and government.

Key Market Drivers: Increasing Frequency and Complexity of Cyber Threats

Thailand is experiencing a sharp escalation in cyber threats, compelling organizations to adopt managed security services for advanced threat monitoring and incident response. In 2024, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) reported over 22,000 cyber incidents, a 35% increase from the prior year. Phishing attacks accounted for 44% of all incidents, while ransomware attacks grew by 28% year-over-year.

A cybersecurity survey revealed that 68% of Thai companies experienced a significant cyber incident in the past 12 months, with 34% suffering financial losses exceeding THB 3 million. The average breach detection time in Thailand is 213 days, compared to the global benchmark of under 200 days. Moreover, 72% of businesses acknowledged a lack of in-house cybersecurity expertise as a major barrier to effective risk mitigation.

As cybercriminal tactics evolve, businesses are increasingly seeking MSS providers that offer AI-driven threat intelligence, 24/7 SOC support, and managed endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities. These services allow faster incident resolution, continuous monitoring, and proactive protection against evolving threats, which are essential for organizations in critical sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and government.

Key Market Challenges: Shortage of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals

One of the most pressing challenges in Thailand's MSS market is the shortage of qualified cybersecurity professionals. Despite rising demand for advanced threat detection, incident response, and compliance support, the talent pipeline is insufficient to meet the growing needs of MSS providers. As of 2024, Thailand faced a gap of over 20,000 cybersecurity professionals, with the shortage particularly acute in roles like SOC analysts, cloud security engineers, and digital forensics specialists.

68% of MSS providers report difficulty in hiring qualified personnel, while 56% cite high turnover rates due to fierce competition from global tech firms and banks. Many professionals leave for better opportunities abroad, further depleting the local talent pool. Educational institutions are still catching up, with less than 35% of cybersecurity graduates meeting industry expectations for technical and hands-on skills. Additionally, certifications like CISSP, CEH, and OSCP remain uncommon due to high costs and limited access to training programs.

The talent shortage forces MSSPs to increase spending on in-house training and compensation packages, reducing profitability. It also limits service scalability and response time, potentially impacting customer satisfaction. For regional MSSPs operating outside Bangkok, the challenge is even more severe, as talent tends to concentrate in urban centers.

Without strategic investment in cybersecurity education, certification programs, and public-private talent development initiatives, Thailand's MSS sector may struggle to keep pace with rising demand. The workforce shortage is not just a capacity issue - it directly affects service quality, innovation, and the speed at which MSSPs can respond to evolving threats.

Key Market Trends: Rise in Industry-Specific MSS Solutions

As Thailand's cybersecurity landscape matures, there is a growing demand for industry-specific MSS offerings tailored to the compliance, operational, and threat needs of verticals like BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics. Generic security solutions are giving way to customized services that reflect the risk profiles and regulatory environments of individual sectors.

In 2024, more than 52% of MSS deployments in Thailand were tailored for industry-specific use cases, a sharp rise from previous years. In the banking sector, MSSPs are implementing real-time fraud detection systems, secure transaction monitoring, and compliance solutions for regulatory frameworks such as the Bank of Thailand's cybersecurity policy. For healthcare, MSS providers are focused on HIPAA-aligned data protection, electronic health record (EHR) security, and ransomware prevention.

Manufacturing and smart factory environments in the Eastern Economic Corridor are demanding MSS solutions with strong IoT and OT (Operational Technology) protection. Over 40% of manufacturers using industrial automation tools reported security concerns related to supply chain attacks and system vulnerabilities. MSSPs are now deploying specialized tools that protect programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and SCADA systems.

This trend also aligns with increasing government regulation, which varies across sectors. MSSPs are offering audit support, documentation, and incident reporting modules customized to industry compliance requirements, including Thailand's PDPA.

Sector-specific MSS allows businesses to invest in only the protections they need, which is particularly beneficial for SMEs operating under budget constraints. The ability to tailor services also helps MSS providers differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

As Thailand's digital economy deepens across sectors, demand for verticalized MSS offerings will grow, pushing providers to develop frameworks and expertise tailored to industry-specific risk environments.

Key Market Players:

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc

Fujitsu Thailand Co. Ltd.

Fortinet Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Red Sky Digital Ventures Ltd.

Info Security Consultant Co. Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

CGA Group Co. Ltd.

Intel Security

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $413.13 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $699.87 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Thailand

Report Scope:

In this report, the Thailand Managed Security Services Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Thailand Managed Security Services Market, By Security Type:

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

Thailand Managed Security Services Market, By Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud

Thailand Managed Security Services Market, By End User Industry:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Others

Thailand Managed Security Services Market, By Region:

Central Thailand

Northern Thailand

Northeastern Thailand

Eastern Thailand

Western Thailand

Southern Thailand

