Approved first supplement of the base prospectus of UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos”

On 25 August 2025, the Bank of Lithuania adopted a decision regarding the approval of the first supplement of the base prospectus of EUR 100,000,000 Unsecured Fixed Rate Note (hereinafter – the "Notes") Programme of UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos" regarding admission of the Notes to trading on the bond list of the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Prospectus supplement and the decision of the Bank are attached herein.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt

