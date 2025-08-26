Robex remains on track for first gold at Kiniero in Q4 CY2025

Highlights:

Construction at Robex’s Kiniero Gold Project, Guinea, remains on schedule and budget - first gold pour on track for Q4 CY25. Project remains LTI free (lost time injury) with 3,917,695 hours worked since January 2023.

Drilling at Sabali pit continued, with 35,518 metres drilled in July and 32,184 samples pending analysis.

Process plant and power station concrete is nearing completion.

Field erected tankage is 83% completed. Both CIL tank trains completed with intertank launders installed.

SMP (Structural, Mechanical & Piping) works progressing well at 22% complete, erected or preassembled.

Fuel storage facility tankage erection progressing ahead of schedule.

Construction of the tailings storage facility main eastern embankment continues.

Mining Services Contractor mobilisation is progressing, with 70% of Tranche 1 equipment delivered to site.

Overland piping installation works is progressing ahead of schedule with 8, 42% completed.

Electrical works are underway with the team completing cable ladders installation.







Figure 1: Aerial view of the Kiniero site showing process plant and infrastructure (19 August 2025)





Figure 2: View of Milling building showing mill suspended slab completed and SAG Mill Installation (13 August 2025)





Figure 3: View of CIL with pipe rack and top of CIL tank steel erection (19 August 2025)





Figure 4: Tailings storage facility showing the extent of lining and main embankment construction (13 August 2025).







Figure 5: View of CIL top of tank module being lifted (10 August 2025)

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West African gold producer and developer Robex Resources Inc (“Robex” or the “Company”) (ASX: RXR | TSX-V: RBX) is pleased to provide an August 2025 project construction update for its Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa. Robex is on track to deliver first gold at Kiniero in Q4 CY25.

Robex’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Wilcox said: “Now we are in the final few months of construction, more components of the Kiniéro plant are completed each month as our teams maintain a high level of effort. We expect to finalise more items in the month ahead, with all major components remaining on track or ahead of schedule to ensure we reach our target of first gold in Q4.

“With drilling at Mansounia completed last month, grade control drilling has focused on Sabali where we completed more than 35,000 metres in July. We have some remaining results awaited for Mansounia and many remaining for Sabali as this program nears completion. We expect to release results from Sabali drilling over the coming weeks.

“It is pleasing to see how the project is coming together and the level of commitment from our teams across the site to keep us on track for our goal of first gold.”

Kiniero Construction Activities

Construction at Kiniero continues to track well against the schedule, with concrete works for the process plant and power station to be completed in August. The oxide crusher ROM wall final lift and power station fuel tanks slab planned to be completed this month.

Field erected tankage is 83% completed. Both CIL tank trains completed with intertank launders installed. Minor internal platework outstanding in a few CIL Train B tanks. Three modules of CIL Train A and one module on CIL Train B are completed. Preassembly of CIL Agitators and intertank screens has commenced.

Work on the smaller process plant tanks including elution, pregnant solution and water services tanks is underway; all project fabrication materials are completed and are in transit to site. Fuel storage facility tankage erection is progressing ahead of schedule.

The SAG mill trunnion bearing housings were installed on the mill foundations and aligned. Six SAG mill shell segments have been erected and flange bolting is ongoing. SAG mill heads and trunnions arrived at port and are awaiting customs clearance. SAG mill lubrication skids were positioned in place.

SMP (Structural, Mechanical & Piping) works progressing well with 370 tonnes (22% complete) erected or preassembled in primary crushing, reclaim, milling, pipe racks and leaching.

Construction of the main eastern embankment of the TSF continues when weather permits. It sits at an average level of 416m in the northern section and 411m in the southern section.

Electrical team mobilisation continued in July with initial works underway throughout the Process Plant and Power station and a steady increase of numbers throughout August and into September. Cable Ladder installation is progressing well throughout the plant and power station with all switchroom ladder installations nearing completion. Underground HV conduit infrastructure throughout process plant and power station nearing completion. First High Voltage Switchgear installations will begin in the coming days.

Mill Installation is progressing steadily with the team increasing in numbers mid-August for work to begin on both SAG and Ball mills concurrently.

Operations

Mobilisation of the Mining Services Contractor is progressing as planned, with 70% of Tranche 1 equipment delivered to site. The remaining equipment is expected to arrive by 30 August 2025, while Tranche 2 delivery is planned for 30th September 2025 and remains on track. Mine development activities are tracking according to plan.

Mobilisation of the drilling and blasting contractor is underway and remains on schedule.





Figure 6: Primary crusher steel erection progress (13 August 2025)





Figure 7: View of inside the reclaim chamber (19 August 2025)





Figure 8: Power Station with steel erection commencing and switch room nearing completion (13 August 2025)





Figure 9: Sabali pit grade control drilling and Haul Road Construction to Process Plant (19 August 2025)





Figure 10: One of four power station offloaded unto a truck to site (11 August 2025)

Figure 11: One of four Ball Mill Shell segments crossing the Niger River on the way to site (8 August 2025)

Next Steps

Continue with erection of steelwork within the process plant to open work fronts for electrical works.

Continue of mechanical equipment installation as they are received on site.

Commence piping installation within the process plant as materials are received on site.

Continue with the mill installation.

Complete power station building steel erection and commence installation of auxiliary equipment inside the power station building.

Award the laboratory and power station operation and maintenance contracts.

Continue with mining development works.

Continue drilling of Sabali pit.

Sign agreement with the selected provider for the supply, installation and operation of the solar PV plant.



Robex remains very well positioned to advance the construction of Kiniero, which remains on schedule to realise first gold production by Q4 CY25.

This announcement was approved by the Managing Director.

Robex Resources Inc.

Matthew Wilcox, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Alain William, Chief Financial Officer

Email: investor@robexgold.com

www.robexgold.com

Investors and Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

+61 420 582 887

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information set forth in this news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about the Company’s management’s (“Management’s”) current expectations and plans that allow investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company’s business plans and financial performance and condition.

Statements made in this news release that describe the Company’s or Management’s estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions, projections of the future or strategies may be “forward-looking statements”, and can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “assume”, “believe”, “can”, “contemplate”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “future”, “guidance”, “guide”, “indication”, “intend”, “intention”, “likely”, “may”, “might”, “objective”, “opportunity”, “outlook”, “plan”, “potential”, “should”, “strategy”, “target”, “will” or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the Facility Agreement, including the fulfilment of the conditions precedent thereunder, the ability of the Company to utilize any proceeds from the Initial Utilization, the ability of the Company to draw down on the Debt Facility for each Subsequent Utilization, the development of the Kiniero Gold Project and the issuance of Bonus Shares.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions, including: the ability to execute the Company’s plans relating to the Kiniero Gold Project as set out in the feasibility study with respect thereto, as the same may be updated, the whole in accordance with the revised timeline previously disclosed by the Company; the Company’s ability to complete its planned exploration and development programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the Kiniero Gold Project; the absence of unforeseen operational delays; the absence of material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the Kiniero Gold Project profitable; the Company’s ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance its operations; the ability of the Company to realize on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global geopolitical and economic conditions and the environment in which the Company operates and will operate in the future; the Company’s ability to complete the listing of its common shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”), and the anticipated timing of such listing; satisfaction of the conditions precedent under the Facility Agreement; the Borrower’s access to the facility made available under the Facility Agreement; and the utilization of any amount received by the Borrower under the Facility Agreement for the purposes identified by the Company.

Certain important factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: the risk that the Borrower is unable to fulfil the conditions precedent to drawdowns under the Facility Agreement, and is therefore not able to borrow some or all of the principal amount otherwise available under the Facility Agreement; the risk that the Company is unable to generate sufficient cash flow or complete subsequent debt or equity financings to allow it to repay amounts borrowed under the Facility Agreement; the risk that the obligors under the Facility Agreement are unable to comply with the financial and other covenants under the Facility Agreement, giving rise to an event of default; geopolitical risks and security challenges associated with its operations in West Africa, including the Company’s inability to assert its rights and the possibility of civil unrest and civil disobedience; fluctuations in the price of gold; uncertainties as to the Company’s estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the replacement of the Company’s depleted mineral reserves; the Company’s limited number of projects; the risk that the Kiniero Gold Project will never reach the production stage (including due to a lack of financing); the Company’s capital requirements and access to funding; changes in legislation, regulations and accounting standards to which the Company is subject, including environmental, health and safety standards, and the impact of such legislation, regulations and standards on the Company’s activities; equity interests and royalty payments payable to third parties; price volatility and availability of commodities; instability in the global financial system; uncertainty surrounding the imposition of tariffs by one country, including, but not limited to, the United States, on goods or services being imported into that country from another country and the ultimate effect of such tariffs on the Company’s supply chains; the effects of high inflation, such as higher commodity prices; fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly as between the Canadian dollar, in which the Company presently raises its equity financings, and the US dollar; the risk of any pending or future litigation against the Company; limitations on transactions between the Company and its foreign subsidiaries; volatility in the market price of the Common Shares; tax risks, including changes in taxation laws or assessments on the Company; the Company obtaining and maintaining titles to property as well as the permits and licenses required for the Company’s ongoing operations; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; the effects of public health crises on the Company’s activities; the Company’s relations with its employees and other stakeholders, including local governments and communities in the countries in which it operates; the risk of any violations of applicable anticorruption laws, export control regulations, economic sanction programs and related laws by the Company or its agents; the risk that the Company encounters conflicts with small-scale miners; competition with other mining companies; the Company’s dependence on third-party contractors; the Company’s reliance on key executives and highly skilled personnel; the Company’s access to adequate infrastructure; the risks associated with the Company’s potential liabilities regarding its tailings storage facilities; supply chain disruptions; hazards and risks normally associated with mineral exploration and gold mining development and production operations; problems related to weather and climate; the risk of information technology system failures and cybersecurity threats; the risk that the Company is not able to complete the listing of its common shares on the ASX within the anticipated timeframe or at all; the risk that the Borrower is not able to access the proceeds of the Debt Facility or use any amount received under the Facility Agreement for the purposes identified by the Company; and the risk that the Company may not be able to insure against all the potential risks associated with its operations.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These factors are not intended to represent a complete and exhaustive list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, they should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or Management’s estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company’s expected financial and operational performance and results as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented in the Company’s plans and objectives, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

See also the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Information Form, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company’s website at www.robexgold.com, for additional information on risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

