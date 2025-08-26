Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Global Market Forecast 2025-2030 | Opportunities in Rising Demand from Emerging Economies and Growth in Non-Wood-Based Production

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market by Source (Wood based, non-wood based), Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microcrystalline cellulose market is projected to grow from USD 1.33 billion in 2025 to USD 1.88 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 7.1%

The increasing demand for non-wood based microcrystalline cellulose, owing to its environmentally friendly and sustainable benefits, is driving this market surge. Agricultural residues like maize stems, sorghum stalks, and almond shells are not only abundant and renewable but also serve as cost-efficient feedstocks. This shift aligns with circular economy principles, emphasizing the transformation of waste into valuable products.

Regulatory bodies, particularly in Europe, are escalating their push for sustainable solutions, prompting a rise in the use of non-wood sources for microcrystalline cellulose production. The industry's reliance on wood as a raw material has sparked concerns about deforestation, steering manufacturers towards alternative sustainable resources such as agricultural by-products and non-wood plant fibers.

The food & beverage application is highlighted as the second fastest-growing application in the forecast period.

The sector is set to register rapid growth due to microcrystalline cellulose's multifunctional properties. It acts as a stabilizer, thickening agent, binder, viscosity modifier, and fat-reducing agent, thus finding widespread use in bakeries, dairy products, and frozen desserts. In response to the rising demand for low-fat and ready-to-consume fried foods, microcrystalline cellulose successfully maintains stability at high temperatures, making it ideal for processed and frozen foods by preventing ice crystal formation and providing a smooth texture.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate in the period.

The region's burgeoning demand and export growth contribute significantly to the market dynamics. The expanding pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics & personal care industries are key drivers. International and local entities are capitalizing on this potential by setting up and expanding production facilities, leveraging the region's advantageous cost structures for labor and raw materials.

The report offers insights on key market dynamics:

Drivers such as the growing pharmaceutical use and the surge in processed food applications.

Analysis of restraints, including substitutes' availability and compliance challenges.

Opportunities in emerging economies and the growth of non-wood based production.

Challenges such as cost-effective production and pricing pressures.

Product Development/Innovation: Insights into upcoming technologies and R&D activities.

Market Development: Examination of potential lucrative markets and regional analyses.

Market Diversification: Detailed information on services, untapped geographies, and recent investments.

Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings from leading market players.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Use in Pharmaceutical Industry

Increasing Use in Processed Food Industry

Challenges

Availability of Substitutes for Specific Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical Applications

Stringent Compliance Requirements

Opportunities

Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies

Growth in Manufacture of Non-Wood-Based Microcrystalline Cellulose

Challenges

Production of Low-Cost Microcrystalline Cellulose

Pricing Pressure

